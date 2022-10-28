Police respond to Champaign crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street.

The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck a second vehicle. The second vehicle was forced off the roadway in the collision and came to rest against a house on State Street.

The department said the two people in the first vehicle were ejected and the driver of the second vehicle was treated for minor injuries. All three were sent to an area hospital in stable condition. No injuries were reported from inside the house.

The driver of the first vehicle was cited for failure to yield to a stop sign.

Officers have cleared the scene, and traffic along State Street has been restored.

