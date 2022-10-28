ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Police respond to Champaign crash

By Yuzhu Liu
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMRz2_0iqcyhFW00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street.

The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck a second vehicle. The second vehicle was forced off the roadway in the collision and came to rest against a house on State Street.

Man hurt in Springfield shooting

The department said the two people in the first vehicle were ejected and the driver of the second vehicle was treated for minor injuries. All three were sent to an area hospital in stable condition. No injuries were reported from inside the house.

The driver of the first vehicle was cited for failure to yield to a stop sign.

Officers have cleared the scene, and traffic along State Street has been restored.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Details on Urbana Race Street closures

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has provided more information regarding the upcoming South Race Street closures. The road closure begins Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and will be in effect until Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Sections of Race Street will be closed to through traffic during work hours for patching during […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Teenager shot in the back in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Update: 16-year-old arrested for robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates on the U of I student who was robbed last month. University Police say a 16-year-old is responsible for threatening a student and taking their money. He was arrested on Sunday. The teenager pushed the student and demanded money. The student followed him to an ATM about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

3 men dead in Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Three men are dead after a single-car crash in Champaign County Saturday evening. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says the car left the road and hit a building and a tree near the 2000 block of Homer Lake Road North. Three people inside the car...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

17-year-old shot in Champaign; police investigating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On October 29, 2022 at 7:48 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Washington Street for report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officer located a 17-year-old teenager from Champaign with a gunshot wound to the back. Police officers immediately rendered medical aid with assistance from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Road closed after construction worker hit by car

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Recently, we’ve had a number of non-compliance issues with vehicular traffic along that corridor,” Urbana Public Works Director Tim Cowan said. One of those issues was a hit and run. “Someone came through, not complying, and in some way, shape or form clipped one of the folks on the construction site.” […]
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

Driver dead after fatal 2-vehicle traffic crash

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A driver was pronounced deceased after a 2-vehicle crash in Bloomington Monday morning. In a joint release from Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner, officers were dispatched to the area of the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway at around 8:42 a.m. The occupants...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting

DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police arrest two, still searching for one in armed robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two were arrested, and police are still searching for the third after an armed robbery involving an attempted social media purchase. The armed robbery occurred at Aspen Court Apartment Complex around 11:00 p.m., said the Urbana Police Department. Officers learned a man planned to buy items via social media, at a […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating Champaign mail theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS)  is asking for help, and it could mean a $10,000 reward.  It’s in connection to a crime the Inspection Service said happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Downtown Champaign Post Office on Neil Street.  They’re actively investigating and looking […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

2 arrested,1 at large after armed robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Police are still searching for a third suspect after an armed robbery Friday night. Just before 11 p.m., the victim flagged down Urbana Police Officers. The victim claimed they were lured to a location in the Aspen Court Apartment Compex after agreeing to buy...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

“Nervous about walking around”: Students talk recent assaults

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two sexual assaults this weekend on the University of Illinois campus have some students on edge. One happened at a fraternity house in the early morning on Friday. Police didn’t say which one. The other happened around 3 AM on Sunday between Sherman and Allen Halls. Neither one of the victims […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

1 injured following crash near Oakwood

VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
OAKWOOD, IL
WAND TV

Danville man convicted of 2019 murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A jury in Vermilion County found 24-year-old Denzel Aldridge guilty of first-degree murder of Roosevelt Anderson, 25 reported the News-Gazette. Anderson was killed in Danville by a gunshot to the head in April, 2019. The jury also found Aldridge guilty of unlawful use of a...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy