Boil order lifted in Cisco

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — A boiler order that was previously in place in Cisco has been lifted.

The boil order was issued on Wednesday after a water main repair necessitated the village’s water to be shut off. The order was expected to be in place for 48 hours.

The boil order was lifted on Friday as planned.

