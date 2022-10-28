ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco, IL

Boil order lifted in Cisco

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QItzn_0iqcyebL00

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — A boiler order that was previously in place in Cisco has been lifted.

The boil order was issued on Wednesday after a water main repair necessitated the village’s water to be shut off. The order was expected to be in place for 48 hours.

The boil order was lifted on Friday as planned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating Champaign mail theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS)  is asking for help, and it could mean a $10,000 reward.  It’s in connection to a crime the Inspection Service said happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Downtown Champaign Post Office on Neil Street.  They’re actively investigating and looking […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Details on Urbana Race Street closures

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has provided more information regarding the upcoming South Race Street closures. The road closure begins Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and will be in effect until Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Sections of Race Street will be closed to through traffic during work hours for patching during […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Update: 16-year-old arrested for robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates on the U of I student who was robbed last month. University Police say a 16-year-old is responsible for threatening a student and taking their money. He was arrested on Sunday. The teenager pushed the student and demanded money. The student followed him to an ATM about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

1 injured following crash near Oakwood

VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening

UPDATE at 7:30 a.m. on 10/31/2022 Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur switches to electric buses

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s buses are going green. The city is switching from those that run on diesel to hybrid ones and eventually to electric vehicles. Decatur recieved more than $16 million in federal money to make it happen. That means making changes to the public transit facility’s infrastructure.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Road closed after construction worker hit by car

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Recently, we’ve had a number of non-compliance issues with vehicular traffic along that corridor,” Urbana Public Works Director Tim Cowan said. One of those issues was a hit and run. “Someone came through, not complying, and in some way, shape or form clipped one of the folks on the construction site.” […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Prospect Avenue closures beginning in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of Prospect Avenue between Haines and Hessel Boulevard will be closed on Monday for pavement patching. The construction will start on October 31. A northbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a southbound lane will be closed till November 4. Traffic will be reduced […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Country Fair Shopping Center listed for sale, first time in 30 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, the Country Fair Shopping Center is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty. Built in 1958 to 1960, the shopping center became the first open air shopping mall in East Central Illinois. The price for the shopping center is listed as negotiable. An […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies I-55 crash victims

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 Sunday evening. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as Steven Hermanson, 66 of Lebanon, and Nathan Tenneson, 29 of Ettrick, Wis. State troopers said they determined Hermanson and Tenneson crashed into […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Savoy Board of Trustees ask Unit 4 for neighborhood schools

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Savoy Board of Trustees voted unanimously to encourage the Champaign School District to create neighborhood schools Tuesday night. They held a special meeting to hear from concerned families. The district is considering proposals that could uproot many elementary students from their current schools, including Carrie Busey in Savoy. Some people […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Thanksgiving Salad with Sage and Rosemary Dressing with Anita Dukeman

It’s that time of the year when we’re excited about preparing and eating our favorite holiday dishes. Today guest chef, Anita Dukeman, prepares a Thanksgiving Salad with Sage and Rosemary Dressing and discusses the health benefits of the fresh herbs, healthy greens and root vegetables in the recipe.
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

I-74 ramp at Danville to close for bridge repairs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The I-74 ramp over Lynch Road in Danville will close on Monday for bridge repairs. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work will start on Oct. 31 and is expected to finish by Nov. 4. IDOT officials said drivers can expect delays for trips through the area. IDOT encourages travelers […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Chatham Fire Department respond to house fire

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night. Fire crews arrived on Newcombe Lane around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 29. They found an attached garage of a single unit was fully on fire, and the flames began to spread into the home. Fire officials said everyone in the home […]
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy