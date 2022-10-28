UPDATE: MacCorkle Ave reopens after crash in Chelyan, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:04 P.M. Oct. 28, 2022) – MacCorkle Avenue has reopened after a two-vehicle crash in Chelyan.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Part of MacCorkle Avenue is shut down after a crash in Chelyan, West Virginia.
According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 on MacCorkle Avenue near the intersection of James River Road.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Breaking News
Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved and two people were injured. While the extent of the patients’ injuries is unknown at this time, officials say one patient is being extricated from one of the vehicles.
This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0