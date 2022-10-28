ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

UPDATE: MacCorkle Ave reopens after crash in Chelyan, West Virginia

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

UPDATE: (6:04 P.M. Oct. 28, 2022) – MacCorkle Avenue has reopened after a two-vehicle crash in Chelyan.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Part of MacCorkle Avenue is shut down after a crash in Chelyan, West Virginia.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 on MacCorkle Avenue near the intersection of James River Road.

Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved and two people were injured. While the extent of the patients’ injuries is unknown at this time, officials say one patient is being extricated from one of the vehicles.

This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

Community Policy