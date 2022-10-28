ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

KWTX

Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022. Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Sheriff: Marlin child trampled by loose cow

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A child was trampled by a loose cow near an H-E-B grocery store in Marlin on Monday, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says this was what caused a large police presence at H-E-B. Marlin Police were dispatched to the area.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Teenagers wounded during shooting at Halloween party at Waco community center

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded during a Halloween party Saturday night at the South Terrace Community Center. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 29. Two individuals, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, suffered gunshot wounds,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?

Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Murder trial in Waco ‘trap’ house killing postponed after McLennan County DA is disqualified for alleged prosecutorial misconduct

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The murder trial of Kevin Darnell Wash was postponed Monday after prosecutors disqualified the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office from the case in the wake of prosecutorial misconduct and official oppression allegations levelled by Wash’s attorney. Defense attorney Jessi Freud alleged in motions filed...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents

Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
BELL COUNTY, TX

