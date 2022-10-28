Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
KWTX
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
KWTX
Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco celebrated its Día de los Muertos parade Saturday afternoon, running through University Parks Drive to Indian Spring Park. The traditionally Mexican holiday is a time to remember and honor loved ones who’ve passed away. “It’s an opportunity to come together and commemorate people...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
KWTX
Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022. Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.
fox44news.com
Sheriff: Marlin child trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A child was trampled by a loose cow near an H-E-B grocery store in Marlin on Monday, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says this was what caused a large police presence at H-E-B. Marlin Police were dispatched to the area.
KWTX
Teenagers wounded during shooting at Halloween party at Waco community center
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded during a Halloween party Saturday night at the South Terrace Community Center. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 29. Two individuals, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, suffered gunshot wounds,...
Georgetown man with no next of kin to be cremated. What happens to unclaimed indigent remains?
At Tuesday's commissioner court meeting, commissioners considered authorizing the cremation of Gait in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Code.
fox44news.com
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
fox44news.com
Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
Killeen nonprofit buys local brewery for $1, vows to donate portion of proceeds
Operation Phantom Support is now adding a brewery to their list of veteran owned businesses to help a fellow veteran out.
Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?
Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
KWTX
Murder trial in Waco ‘trap’ house killing postponed after McLennan County DA is disqualified for alleged prosecutorial misconduct
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The murder trial of Kevin Darnell Wash was postponed Monday after prosecutors disqualified the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office from the case in the wake of prosecutorial misconduct and official oppression allegations levelled by Wash’s attorney. Defense attorney Jessi Freud alleged in motions filed...
fox44news.com
Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents
Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
Texas woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
A Texas woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Oct. 23.
Viewer discretion advised: Video shows officer-involved shooting in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is from local Killeen resident Cory Ovino. Viewer discretion is advised. The Killeen Police Department confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting Sunday. Around 2:37 p.m. Killeen Police arrived at a carjacking on the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according...
Comments / 0