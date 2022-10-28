ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney’s Onyx Collective Brings The Men Of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ To Atlanta To Dish On Their Spellbinding Series

By @IamDaniCanada
 4 days ago

The men of a sexy Hulu legal drama brought charm and candid conversations to the peach state for exclusive and intimate events surrounding their show.

Source: Getty / Getty

Tim Jo, McKinley Freeman, Victor Rasuk, and Sean Patrick Thomas recently brought the undeniable allure and undeniable mystery of Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” to Atlanta.

As previously reported, the whodunnit series boasts an all-Black writers’ room and is the first scripted drama from Disney’s Onyx Collective, a content brand that primarily consists of projects from creators of color and other underrepresented groups. It also has bigwig executive producers like Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, as well as showrunner Raamla Mohamed (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Scandal”).

Source: Getty / Getty

“Reasonable Doubt” also stars Michael Ealy and Emayatzy Corinealdi who takes on the starring role of Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart.

Source: Getty / Getty

Viewers (and BOSSIP) have been glued to their screens to see Jax, who’s loosely based on celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, navigate her complicated world where she fiercely bucks the justice system through wild interpretations of the law.

While doing so she also battles overzealous D.A. Mike Llanas, [Rasuk], tries to wrap her head around her crumbling marriage to Lewis [Freeman], searches for clues with the help of Daniel [Jo], clashes with her high-profile highly difficult client Brayden Miller [Thomas], and reconnects with a familiar and very fine face [Ealy].

If you’ve been under a Hulu-less rock lately, let this serve as your intro into the steamy show via the men of the cast.

Disney’s Onyx Collective, Los Angeles Time & BESLA Hosted A Men Of “Reasonable Doubt” Brunch

On Sunday, October 23rd, Onyx Collective joined Los Angeles Times and BESLA to host a tastemaker brunch with the fine fellas of Onyx Collective’s “Reasonable Doubt.” Taking place at the ritzy garden terrace at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, GA, the event kicked off with a toast led by the Onyx Collective team and BELSA Esq.

Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty

BOSSIP bore witness as President, Chiquita Woolfolk Banks welcomed the Atlanta social scene of 100-plus attendees spanning across lawyers, high-profile community leaders, and media and entertainment stakeholders.

Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty

The cast introduced themselves, discussed their roles, and shared sentiments and excitement about Disney’s new content brand Onyx Collective and why the home for artists and creatives of color is so important to their craft.

“I’m so honored to be a part of what Onyx is doing–championing content with people of our race and color,” said Victor Rasuk during the brunch. “It’s been great.”

Source: Getty / Getty

“Onyx what it represents to me is an opportunity,” added McKinley Freeman. “There’s a difference between waiting and being patient. Waiting is like; ‘just wait your turn’, and being patient is like; ‘no matter what you do, I’m gonna do what I’m gonna do’ and I think that is what Onxyx represents. There’s no time like the present. For me, that’s an important thing to remember.”

Source: Getty / Getty

Tim Jo had similar praise,

“For 20 years I’ve been fighting for a seat at the table and when you look like me there’s a reason why my resume is not deep,” added Tim Jo. “I’ve been fortunate enough to get jobs, fight for jobs—and usually when you get a seat at the table you have to fight to get a seat at the good table, what I’ve found is with Onyx, I was given a seat at the prime table.”

Source: Getty / Getty

As for Sean Patrick Thomas, he revealed that “Reasonable Doubt” has been a game-changing show for him that he’s encouraging people to watch. He also praised Onyx for making top-quality content “for us and by us.”

“I’m just very excited to be here and be part of this show working with these fine gentlemen,” said Thomas. “I’ve been in this game a few years and it’s extremely rare to be part of something that I’m proud of that I want to tell people about that I want everyone to see. I rarely feel that way, thank you Onyx.”

Source: Getty / Getty

Disney’s Onyx Collective and AAFCA Hosted A Private Screening And Roundtable Discussion With The Men Of Reasonable Doubt

On Monday, October 24th, Disney’s Onyx Collective joined the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) to host a private screening and roundtable discussion with the stars of Disney’s Onyx Collective’s Reasonable Doubt; McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Victor Rasuk, producer Roger Bob, and moderator popular Atlanta radio host, Kenny Burns.

Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty

A press release reports that the event kicked off with an elegant pre-reception including small bites, libations, and great conversations.

Attendees of the AAFCA organization received an opportunity to view an exclusive preview of episode 106 “Renegade”. The screening was followed by a dynamic cast panel discussion moderated by Kenny Burns. The cast members discussed various topics including their roles on the show and how their roles support Emayatzy Corinealdi, who plays Jax Stewart, how the show paints a positive role of Black men and fatherhood, the importance of family and how it is displayed on the show, life after incarceration, Jay Z’s song titles as influence for the episode titles and so much more.

In addition, the men discussed the various conversations Reasonable Doubt highlights such as the conversation Daniel (Tim Jo) has with his brother and how Asians and African Americans coexist in Los Angeles.

Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty

Disney’s Onyx Collective Collaborated With Rolling Out For A Fan-Filled “Reasonable Doubt” Watch Party & Bowling Experience

On Tuesday, October 25th, Disney’s Onyx Collective teamed up with Rolling Out Magazine, to host an intimate watch party and night of bowling with press, fans, and the men of Disney’s Onyx Collective’s “Reasonable Doubt.”

Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty

BOSSIP was in attendance for the ultimate “Reasonable Doubt” experience where 50 fans and 15 press outlets were invited to screen episode 106 “Renegade” in a private theater at the Regal Cinemas – Atlantic Station in Atlanta, GA.

Source: Getty / Getty

It was a night of live tweeting while watching Michael Ealy heat up the screen as the audience traded theories about the culprit of the ongoing mystery in the show.

Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty

After the screening, there was a panel discussion moderated by Rolling Out journalist Christal Jordan who led thought-provoking discussions on infidelity, race, love, and other various themes in the show.

Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty

The evening came to an end as the press and fans were invited to join the cast for a private bowling activation where the cast let loose and mixed and mingled in the spirit of this must-see series.

Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty
Source: Getty / Getty

Are YOU watching “Reasonable Doubt”?

“Reasonable Doubt” streams new episodes Tuesday’s on Hulu.

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington directs and executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay serve as co-executive producers. The series is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

