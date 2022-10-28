ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furious Spurs boss Antonio Conte says VAR blunders should be ‘impossible’ and reckons he could do better from his sofa

By Tom Barclay
 4 days ago
ANTONIO CONTE claims it should be "impossible" for VAR to blunder — and reckons he could make better decisions from his sofa.

The Tottenham boss is still furious Harry Kane’s last-gasp Champions League ‘winner’ against Sporting Lisbon was ruled out by video refs.

Kane's last-gasp goal was disallowed for offside Credit: Rex
Conte was left furious and the referee swiftly sent him off Credit: Alamy

And Conte insists the red card he was shown for protesting — which will see him banned from Tuesday’s showdown in Marseille — was unfair.

The Italian said: “It’s impossible to make mistakes with VAR, you have a screen, you have time. When I stay at home and I see the VAR image then, for me, it is easy to take the best decision.

“Instead, then you see they take the opposite decision.”

Kane’s stoppage-time strike — 14 seconds from the end of the game — was disallowed for offside.

But Conte, 53, added: “You score, qualified for the next round, you are celebrating. And then you stay for five minutes to look at the situation with VAR — they take the decision and you don’t know if it’s right or wrong.

“This is not football because you cut emotion, the emotion of everybody, and especially the players because you don’t know.”

Conte’s red card for entering the pitch against Sporting means he will not be in the dugout or allowed to communicate with players in Marseille.

And defeat could see his Tottenham side exit the Champions League.

Conte, who did not appear to realise he had copped a ban, added: "It’s a pity, especially because I didn’t insult anyone.

“It was only because I came on to the pitch, then to be banned from an important game.

“If you book me, then it shows me not to come on to the pitch — but now it’s in the past.”

