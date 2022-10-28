ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

thecentersquare.com

Nashville council members push back against mayor's closed-door $2.1B stadium deal

(The Center Square) — Opposition to a deal for the public portion of financing of a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium is building amongst Nashville council members since the deal was first announced at a press conference by the mayor's office and then a non-binding term sheet was presented to the city's sports authority and East Bank Stadium Committee.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

November Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce events and announcements

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here is everything happening at Clarksville’s Chamber of Commerce in the month of November. Wednesday, November 2, at 12:00 noon, the Clarksville Young Professionals will meet at Loaves & Fishes, 825 Crossland Ave., sponsored by New American Funding. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
z975.com

Combat Hunger

Manna Café will be at area grocery stores collecting food and monetary donations from 10AM – 6PM. Food collection stations will be set up at all three Wal-Marts, three Walmart Neighborhood Markets, all three Kroger’s, Hilltop Market, and Dollar General Market on Madison St. as well as The Dollar General, Piggly Wiggly in Dover.
DOVER, TN
myez999.com

Interstate 24 eastbound has been shut down at Exit 11.

Update, 8:55 p.m.: I-24 westbound is closed at Exit 19. Traffic is backed up to about mile marker 21. Update, 8:20 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19, according to Clarksville Now news partner WKRN, Channel 2-Nashville. Traffic...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Sherwin-Williams store

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A new Sherwin-Williams location has opened in Clarksville, and they recently held a ribbon cutting as a member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re already in the community, but this is an additional location to serve the community of Clarksville on the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person is dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County

COOPERTOWN Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday evening, all lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WSMV that TBI special agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
wgnsradio.com

Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Another arrest made for murder of Fort Campbell soldier

A second Hopkinsville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead in Logan County. Hopkinsville police served 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville with a warrant for complicity to murder. It alleges...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

