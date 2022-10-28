CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here is everything happening at Clarksville’s Chamber of Commerce in the month of November. Wednesday, November 2, at 12:00 noon, the Clarksville Young Professionals will meet at Loaves & Fishes, 825 Crossland Ave., sponsored by New American Funding. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.

