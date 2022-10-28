Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Nashville council members push back against mayor's closed-door $2.1B stadium deal
(The Center Square) — Opposition to a deal for the public portion of financing of a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium is building amongst Nashville council members since the deal was first announced at a press conference by the mayor's office and then a non-binding term sheet was presented to the city's sports authority and East Bank Stadium Committee.
clarksvillenow.com
November Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce events and announcements
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here is everything happening at Clarksville’s Chamber of Commerce in the month of November. Wednesday, November 2, at 12:00 noon, the Clarksville Young Professionals will meet at Loaves & Fishes, 825 Crossland Ave., sponsored by New American Funding. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.
z975.com
UPDATE: Third wreck on Interstate 24 in Clarksville, with highway shut down at Exit 11
Update, 3:45 p.m.: Dispatch is reporting a third wreck, this one at about mile marker 13. Westbound traffic is backed up to about mile marker 18. Update, 2:37 p.m.: CPD reports that TDOT has requested that I-24 West be shut down at Exit 11 instead of Exit 8. The I-24W...
z975.com
Combat Hunger
Manna Café will be at area grocery stores collecting food and monetary donations from 10AM – 6PM. Food collection stations will be set up at all three Wal-Marts, three Walmart Neighborhood Markets, all three Kroger’s, Hilltop Market, and Dollar General Market on Madison St. as well as The Dollar General, Piggly Wiggly in Dover.
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner County
Sumner Democrats will host Jason Martin and also Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus in campaign events. Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Sumner County Democrats are planning a series of Get Out the Vote Rallies to encourage voters to get to the polls.
myez999.com
Interstate 24 eastbound has been shut down at Exit 11.
Update, 8:55 p.m.: I-24 westbound is closed at Exit 19. Traffic is backed up to about mile marker 21. Update, 8:20 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19, according to Clarksville Now news partner WKRN, Channel 2-Nashville. Traffic...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Sherwin-Williams store
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A new Sherwin-Williams location has opened in Clarksville, and they recently held a ribbon cutting as a member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re already in the community, but this is an additional location to serve the community of Clarksville on the...
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
Arson investigation underway after duplex fire in Whites Creek
An arson investigation is underway after several Nashville firefighters were injured at a house fire in a Whites Creek neighborhood Monday morning.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
Nashville voter turnout could be 'modest' compared to 2018
Without a gangbuster race on the ballot and an incumbent governor at the top, Davidson County election officials said they anticipated a quieter participation total for the November general.
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
12-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
Clarksville Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night that injured a girl. The crash happened near the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Trenton Road around 11 p.m.
WSMV
One person is dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County
COOPERTOWN Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday evening, all lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WSMV that TBI special agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
wgnsradio.com
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
dicksonpost.com
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Dickson County Firefighters’ Association, and Dickson County Help Center plan toy run
Joe Sandlin, a member of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA), Chapter 18-10 of Bon Aqua, signed a contract when he joined the American military to protect and to serve, a contract he says never expired even after his enlistment did. Now he’s helping to save the day in a different way.
No Vacancy: Lack of open beds at TN juvenile detention centers, children forced to sleep on floors
Tennessee is so short on places to house children accused of crimes, some are being sent home for the night and others are sleeping on office floors.
‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Nashville home
Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville.
whopam.com
Another arrest made for murder of Fort Campbell soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead in Logan County. Hopkinsville police served 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville with a warrant for complicity to murder. It alleges...
