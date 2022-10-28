ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Modern Warfare 2 player reveals easy XP farming method

There is a shortcut if you don’t have time to pour countless hours into unlocking everything in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 features 55 Military Ranks, each level offering a new weapon platform, loadout item, or Spec Ops kit. 51 base weapons and 33 unique weapon platforms fill out a robust weapon offering from MW2.
Pokemon Go glitch gives Dragonite armor and players want the costume

A Pokemon Go gym glitch has given the Gen 1 pseudo-legendary Dragonite a sick set of armor, and players want it to be a real costume. One of the unique features of Pokemon Go compared to the mainline games is that players can often find costumed Pokemon in the wild. These include Pikachu wearing different hats, Pokemon wearing Halloween costumes, and Mewtwo wearing a suit of armor.
What is the Hop Drop low gravity effect in Fortnite & how to get it

A Hop Drop is a special consumable item that’s only available in Fortnite during the Halloween season, so we’ve got details of where to find this limited-time item. There are loads of things happening during Fortnitemares 2022, from spooky skins in the item shop to zombies appearing around the map and a brand new set of Fortnitemares Quests to complete.
Pokemon trainer reveals exclusive that made them pick Violet over Scarlet

In a Reddit post, a vocal Pokemon trainer shared their personal reason why they are purchasing Pokemon Violet over Scarlet. Choosing between Pokemon versions has become a tradition in the Pokemon community. Each version has their own appeal, making the decision relatively daunting. There are many things to consider, from...
Wild Rift Senna champion guide patch 3.4b: Best builds, ability upgrades & runes

Despite what many believe about Senna in Wild Rift, the champion is incredibly powerful. Here is a full champion guide on the pick, updated for patch 3.4b. Senna’s synergy with support items alongside the healing she provides in team fights allows her to be a top-tier pick. Her main objective is to provide utility through healing, barriers and pinpointed damage. When properly utilized, the support champ becomes quite overbearing to deal with.
TFT patch 12.21 notes: Xayah & Nunu buffs, Karma nerfs

TFT patch 12.21 is coming, but not much is changing ahead of the Dragonlands Championship. Riot is keeping the meta stable, but adjusting a few outliers like Xayah, Nunu, and Karma: here’s the full patch notes. With the Dragonlands Championship now on the doorstep, TFT Set 7 is coming...
Pokemon Go trainer encounters bizarre Shiny Xerneas bug while catching Zorua

Pokemon Go’s Zorua is responsible for a bizarre bug that makes Shiny Xerneas take on a whole new form. Pokemon Go is notorious for having visual bugs both in the overworld and in the catching menu. From Halloween-themed makeovers for fan-favorite Pokemon to mystifying redesigns for untouchable classics, there has been a wealth of odd-looking species showing up as of late.
How to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: Feldrake mount, Dragon Kite pet, more

Here we’ll show you how to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops, as there are a handful of new awesome rewards including the Feldrake mount, the Dragon Kite pet, and more. WoW Dragonflight’s official release is almost here, and to celebrate the build-up towards the launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment is giving fans who watch Twitch streams of the game extra goodies.
Valorant patch 5.09 notes: Harbor bug fixes, Skye changes & more

Valorant patch 5.09 notes are here now with a bunch of bug fixes affecting multiple agents, as well as an interesting change to Skye’s Seekers. Patch 5.09 is the first sub-patch in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, and following the release of Harbor, this update has revealed a bunch of bug fixes for the new Agent. Aside from that, other Agents have also received bug fixes to provide an optimal in-game experience for players.
Overwatch 2 players discover huge hint for new underwater map hiding in plain sight

Overwatch 2 players might have discovered the game’s next map set to launch when Season 2 begins in December. Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is well underway with fans glued to their screens leveling up their Battle Pass and climbing the ranks, but they have plenty to be excited for when Season 2 begins later this year.
How to get DirectX 12 Beta for Apex Legends

The PC version of Apex Legends now supports a DirectX 12 Beta. Here is how you can use it in-game for improved performance. With the release of Season 15, Respawn Entertainment has introduced the opt-in beta feature which is the support for DirectX 12 on PC. Since its launch, Apex Legends have been using DirectX 11. The introduction of DX12 sets up the foundation for future graphical improvements to the game.
Steam Deck support for EA titles broken after major change

Steam Deck support for EA games has been unintentionally broken an undetermined amount of games on Steam Deck since ditching Origin. Publisher EA is currently in the process of leaving its old launcher, Origin, behind. The new EA Play launcher requires a sign-in process, which won’t work on Steam Deck’s Linux distro, SteamOS.
MW2 players discover bizarre “wallrun” movement technique

Modern Warfare 2 players on TikTok have figured out a way to imitate the “wallrun” feature from the jetpack age of Call of Duty. MW2 has been dubbed the killer of the so-called “movement era” of Call of Duty, but it turns out there are still some tricks up the sleeve of the new title – though they may not be intentional.
Viral MW2 TikTok sums up why players hate Santa Sena Border Crossing map

A Call of Duty TikToker is going viral for showcasing exactly why players are fed up with Modern Warfare 2’s controversial Santa Sena Border Crossing map. Modern Warfare 2 introduced plenty of new maps and while players are generally in favor of most of them and are enjoying the game, one map has stood out as the absolute worst and for good reason.
Pokemon Go players roast Niantic for year’s worth of “horrible” updates

Fans of Pokemon Go have started to reflect on all of the updates Niantic has pushed out over the course of 2022, and the reactions are less than favorable for the popular mobile monster collector. It’s no secret that Pokemon Go players have been unhappy with the recent changes Niantic...
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself: The five goriest scenes, explained

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself may be your classic supernatural YA show, except for one factor: the sheer amount of blood. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix. Unlike popular teen media of today, which veers more into regular high-schoolers dealing with mental health and relationships, this series draws back to the supernatural YA craze of the early 2010s.
Viral Modern Warfare 2 TikTok reveals crazy XP glitch to level up fast

A new viral TikTok video has exposed a Modern Warfare 2 glitch that allows players to rack up unholy amounts of XP in Infinity Ward’s recently released title. After months of fan anticipation and excitement, Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 finally dropped globally on October 28. While many...

