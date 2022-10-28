ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

ithaca.com

Community Forum: Cornell University Borehole Observatory

The university recently completed the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO), a nearly two-mile deep exploratory borehole. Data gathered through CUBO, such as subsurface rock conditions and heat output, will allow the university to determine if it can move forward with Earth Source Heat (ESH), our version of a deep geothermal system that researchers believe has the potential to sustainably heat Cornell’s Ithaca campus without the use of fossil fuels.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome

Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Cleaning up; Rudin Family receives outpouring of support following fire at Gaskill Road farm

Psalm 121:1 and 2 – “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”. This verse was read at every Sunday service at Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days for 20 years, according to Kim Rudin, and as he stood near the location of where the large red barn once stood at the family’s homestead on Tuesday.
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
ITHACA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’

The City of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” said Mayor Michaels. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
FULTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Witches of the Southern Tier Perform in Pulteney Park

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Witches of the Southern Tier performed in Pulteney Park Saturday evening to show off their Halloween spirit. The group is comprised of women from across the Southern Tier and diverse backgrounds. We’re from all different ethnicities, all different backgrounds as well. We have doctors, we...
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Firefighters Extinguish Residential Fire In Fulton, No Injuries Reported

FULTON – On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:45 p.m., the Fulton Fire Department was dispatched to 704 Highland St. for a structure fire with residents still inside. Upon arrival at 5:47 p.m., “B” Crew Acting Duty Officer Lt. Steve Dexter reported a two story wood frame residential building fire and requested a second alarm along with two Menter Ambulances to the scene for evaluation of the building’s four occupants.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Bellinger Racing Family Recognized

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY

