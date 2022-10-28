Read full article on original website
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
ithaca.com
Community Forum: Cornell University Borehole Observatory
The university recently completed the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO), a nearly two-mile deep exploratory borehole. Data gathered through CUBO, such as subsurface rock conditions and heat output, will allow the university to determine if it can move forward with Earth Source Heat (ESH), our version of a deep geothermal system that researchers believe has the potential to sustainably heat Cornell’s Ithaca campus without the use of fossil fuels.
Whitney Point Mom Wants School Officials to Act Against Racism
The mother of a 12-year-old boy says Whitney Point school district administrators have not done enough to deal with the racially-charged bullying her son is experiencing. Megan Ballard says she grew up in the northern Broome County village. She moved back to Whitney Point after serving in the United States Air Force for 14 years.
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner Returns To Hometown To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner. Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She...
localsyr.com
Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome
Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
owegopennysaver.com
Cleaning up; Rudin Family receives outpouring of support following fire at Gaskill Road farm
Psalm 121:1 and 2 – “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”. This verse was read at every Sunday service at Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days for 20 years, according to Kim Rudin, and as he stood near the location of where the large red barn once stood at the family’s homestead on Tuesday.
whcuradio.com
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’
The City of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” said Mayor Michaels. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
Binghamton Panel Debates Sign Planned for New Downtown Restaurant
A Binghamton developer's proposal for a backlit sign at a restaurant he's preparing to open has yet to receive city approval. Mark Yonaty has been working to remodel a section of the historic Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street. The planned restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
NewsChannel 36
Witches of the Southern Tier Perform in Pulteney Park
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Witches of the Southern Tier performed in Pulteney Park Saturday evening to show off their Halloween spirit. The group is comprised of women from across the Southern Tier and diverse backgrounds. We’re from all different ethnicities, all different backgrounds as well. We have doctors, we...
Josh Riley Profile
Josh Riley is a graduate of Union-Endicott High School. His family worked in the Endicott-Johnson shoe factories and for IBM.
Help Support One Upstate New York Family After ‘Final Destination’ Style Accident
When a surgeon describes an accident as "something out of Final Destination," you know you're lucky and blessed to still be alive. The Franklin family needs your help recovering after such a crazy moment. On Tuesday October 25th, 2022, Cliff's wife Krista received a phone call every family dreads. The...
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
Firefighters Extinguish Residential Fire In Fulton, No Injuries Reported
FULTON – On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:45 p.m., the Fulton Fire Department was dispatched to 704 Highland St. for a structure fire with residents still inside. Upon arrival at 5:47 p.m., “B” Crew Acting Duty Officer Lt. Steve Dexter reported a two story wood frame residential building fire and requested a second alarm along with two Menter Ambulances to the scene for evaluation of the building’s four occupants.
Man admits to discharging gun at hotel on Upper Front St.
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
Five Mile Point Speedway closes after 72 years in the Heath family
Back in 1972, Irv and Anna Heath built the Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood, just outside of Binghamton. For the next 72 years this quarter-mile, clay facility was a Saturday night staple of short-track racing in the Southern Tier. In 2003, the Heath’s grandson, Andrew Harpell, took control of...
Bellinger Racing Family Recognized
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Truck driver who crashed into Parkway bridge was following GPS directions, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — A driver of a tractor-trailer that slammed into a bridge on the Onondaga Lake Parkway Monday was using GPS, but ignored warning signs for the low bridge, deputies said. Omar M. Clarke, 37, of Stratford, CT, was driving east toward Syracuse when he failed to yield...
