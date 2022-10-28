Read full article on original website
North America’s reshoring of the global supply chain
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — With manufacturing and labor markets on the decline with North America’s traditional partners in Asia — and with trade with Russia collapsing — North America is in prime position to take advantage by reshoring global sourcing. “For the most part we can keep...
Freighter frenzy could lead to oversupply of cargo jets
The supply of freighter aircraft continues to expand to record levels even as the air cargo market decelerates, raising questions about whether leasing companies and cargo operators are creating more capacity than can profitably exist once shipping growth returns to normal. Analysts say there are more all-cargo aircraft in active...
FedEx Freight launches LTL dimensional pricing pilot
Less-than-truckload carrier FedEx Freight said Tuesday it has launched a program to price freight tendered by select customers based exclusively on the shipment’s weight and dimensions, how much space it occupies aboard a trailer and when it needs to arrive. The pilot program, called “space and pace,” will provide...
Uber Freight, Transplace now 1 operation with a wall on proprietary data
The merger between Uber Freight and Transplace was made final months ago. The more practical amalgamation of the companies — combining their offerings on one platform — now has been completed as well. The Transplace name will be less prominent as a result. As Frank McGuigan, the president...
Tesla closes its first showroom in China in retail strategy shift- sources
SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China as the company adjusts its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
Catering group Sodexo targets operating margin above 6% in 2025
Nov 2(Reuters) - French catering and food services group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) on Wednesday forecast organic revenue growth of between 6% and 8% for fiscal years 2024-2025 and a margin above 6% in 2025, as it aims to refocus on food services and accelerate growth in its voucher business.
Germany calls for ‘precautionary pause’ before deep-sea mining industry starts
Germany has called for a pause in the controversial deep-sea mining industry, saying not enough is known about the likely impacts of digging up the ocean floor for metals. While other nations, including Spain and New Zealand, have previously called for a temporary halt to any exploitation of deep-sea metals, Germany, the world’s fourth biggest economy, is the most significant nation to voice its opposition to date. The country holds two of the 22 licences for exploration of the seabed.
Sanctions could lift already booming product tankers to new heights
What if country A needs diesel, and country B, located right next door, has that diesel, which it refines from crude oil produced within its own borders — but country A is forbidden from buying it? What if country B then ships its crude all the way to the other side of the globe to country C, which refines it into diesel and ships that diesel all the way back around the globe to country A?
Carriers dependent on spot market struggle as rates collapse
This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How carriers can navigate a volatile freight market. DETAILS: FreightWaves’ Kaylee Nix spoke with Bill Driegert, co-founder of...
Terminal, port infrastructure projects find public, private partners
There were a slew of terminal and port infrastructure project updates announced this past week. Here are just a few:. DOT gives over $703M to 41 port infrastructure projects nationwide. Forty-one projects in 23 states and one territory are the recipients of more than $703 million in grant funding from...
Shipping line ONE posts blockbuster quarter but warns on future
Another quarter, another astonishingly high record profit for a shipping line. Amid all the bleak talk of sinking demand and a “hard landing,” results and projections announced Monday by Ocean Network Express (ONE) highlight how much shipping lines will continue to rake in as the COVID-driven consumer boom winds down.
DOE/EIA diesel price makes small move as key commodity market soars then falls
The U.S. retail diesel market made minor moves last week while the commodity market that serves as the foundation for that retail price whipped up, down and around as contract expiration neared. After three weeks of increases that took the benchmark price used for most fuel surcharges up by about...
Climate change and rising seas threaten Egypt’s breadbasket
Sayed Abuel-Ezz has seen his crops wither from seawater before. As the Nile Delta farmer walks among his mango trees on his land not far from the Mediterranean Sea, he worries it will happen again despite spending the equivalent of tens of thousands of dollars to prevent it.“If it gets higher, the trees will die,” Abuel-Ezz said, looking towards the sea.Here, the impact of climate change has long been obvious to farmers, in the creeping salt that eats away roots and cakes their fields, turning them barren. They pay a fortune to bring in truckloads of earth to try...
Technology fuels growth surge at Lean Solutions Group
This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The importance of investing in technology. DETAILS: People, processes and technology have been key to growth at...
Viewpoint: Tricks or treats? World of logistics has big bag of rocks
Logistics managers are the Charlie Brown of Halloween. While the Peanuts gang all got tasty treats, Charlie Brown got rocks. Let’s be honest, logistics managers all over the world are being handed boulders. Nothing like a variety of headwinds to weigh down the flow of trade. Here’s a look...
Uber Freight’s EBITDA barely positive in Q3
Quarter-to-quarter comparisons on the financial performance of digital brokerage Uber Freight are limited in their value now, as the review would be looking at Uber Freight before it acquired Transplace and Uber Freight after the deal was closed just about a year ago. But sequential comparisons are significant. And by...
Marketmind: Fed up waiting
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. The would-they-won't-they saga of the Fed possibly hinting it will go slow with further rate rises is about to reach its climax on Wednesday. The market widely expects a fourth straight 75 basis-point hike, but what comes next has arguably been the bigger issue on investors' minds over the past month.
TuSimple expects to quickly fill CEO post after firing co-founder
In the wake of firing its CEO and a huge hit to its share price, autonomous trucking developer TuSimple said it expects to permanently fill the top spot quickly and press ahead with its commercialization strategy. “We’re already actively recruiting,” TuSimple Chairman Brad Buss told analysts on the company’s third-quarter...
Leland Miller on China: Steady high growth rates thing of past
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The pre-COVID consistent levels of economic growth China reported before the pandemic aren’t returning, even if its “zero-COVID” policies of lockdowns and restrictions were to be lifted. That was the message of Leland Miller, the CEO of the China Beige Book International and...
What you’ll learn at FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival this week
The hottest FreightTech event of the season, the 2022 Future of Freight Festival, kicks off Tuesday in FreightWaves’ stomping ground in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This year’s F3 will run Tuesday through Thursday, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. The event will be based at the Chattanooga Convention Center, with interactive sponsor kiosks and a full three-day slate of thought-provoking speakers on tap.
