ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff assists Harris County Sheriff’s Office in search for 2 suspects in Magnolia

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The suspects wrecked their vehicle in the area of State Highway 149 and Jackson Road in Magnolia and fled on foot.
MAGNOLIA, TX
mocomotive.com

Harris County deputies investigate kidnapping, end up in car chase into Montgomery County

One person has been detained and one is at large after a possible-kidnapping-turned-car-chase led Harris County deputies into Montgomery County. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible kidnapping around 3:30 p.m. Sunday which turned into a 20-minute car chase, Harris County officials told On Scene reporters. The…
mocomotive.com

ONE IN SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN MONTGOMERY-

A manhunt is going on in the Magnolia area. Harris County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle to Hall Drive. Dogs and a helicopter are now searching. the area between Hall Drive, Magnolia Hills Drive, and High Meadow Estates. No descriptio…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/one-in-suspect-in-custody-in-montgomery/
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

SEARCH ENDS WITH ONE SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE IN MAGNOLIA AREA

After a pursuit from Harris County to Hall Drive in Montgomery County, two males labeled as kidnap suspects fled into the woods on foot. A DPS AIr Unit immediately launched from Hooks Airport to assist in the search and within minutes of ar…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/search-ends-with-one-suspect-still-at-large-in-magnolia-area/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPUTIES AWARDED COMBAT CROSS FOR ACTION IN WOODLANDS SWAT SCENE

On October 31, 2021. units from the South Precinct were dispatched to shots fired call at a residence in The Woodlands. While en route to the call, the dispatcher aired that a male was reportedly shot at the location and provided the suspec…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-deputies-awarded-combat-cross-for-action-in-woodlands-swat-scene/
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

PRECINCT 5 TAKES MORE METH OFF THE STREETS

On October 29, 2022, Deputies made a traffic stop at 411 Goodson Loop. A female was found to be in Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-takes-more-meth-off-the-streets/
mocomotive.com

Kidnapping suspect still on the loose after chase ends in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KIAH) — One man is on the run Monday morning after Harris County deputies said a call they received about an aggravated kidnapping turned into a pursuit. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night, as deputies said two suspects led them on a pursuit into a neighborhood near the 5800 block of FM 149 near Jackson Road in Magnolia in Montgomery County.
MAGNOLIA, TX
mocomotive.com

4 road projects in The Woodlands this fall: Gosling, Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads

Work on road projects in Montgomery County was underway in October. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3) Road projects in The Woodlands area west of I-45 active as of October included ongoing work on Gosling Road as well as projects on Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads. Gosling Road Segment 3 widening. Construction…
thevindicator.com

Floyd out as Dayton city manager

DAYTON – Just 10 short months after city leaders decided to hire new city manager Steve Floyd, he is on his way out. The Vindicator has learned from multiple sources that Floyd would be leaving the city. A special called meeting of the city council is set for this...
DAYTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check. Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

FIRE DESTROYS NEW CANEY MOBILE HOME

At 1:30 am Sunday motorists started calling 911 reporting a house on fire in the 17500 block of FM 1485 in New Caney. East Montgomery County responded to the scene. With a station just a mile down the road, they arrived to find the mobile h…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-destroys-new-caney-mobile-home-2/
NEW CANEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy