mocomotive.com
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The suspects wrecked their vehicle in the area of State Highway 149 and Jackson Road in Magnolia and fled on foot.
mocomotive.com
mocomotive.com
mocomotive.com
mocomotive.com
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPUTIES AWARDED COMBAT CROSS FOR ACTION IN WOODLANDS SWAT SCENE
On October 31, 2021. units from the South Precinct were dispatched to shots fired call at a residence in The Woodlands. While en route to the call, the dispatcher aired that a male was reportedly shot at the location and provided the suspec…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-deputies-awarded-combat-cross-for-action-in-woodlands-swat-scene/
mocomotive.com
Need to discard an American flag? Montgomery County veterans group seeks to properly retire them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Jimmie C. Edwards III’s friend invited him out to the local landfill to see the number of American flags that had been discarded there, Edwards knew Montgomery County had to do better. “People don’t know what to…
mocomotive.com
PRECINCT 5 TAKES MORE METH OFF THE STREETS
On October 29, 2022, Deputies made a traffic stop at 411 Goodson Loop. A female was found to be in Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-takes-more-meth-off-the-streets/
mocomotive.com
Kidnapping suspect still on the loose after chase ends in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas (KIAH) — One man is on the run Monday morning after Harris County deputies said a call they received about an aggravated kidnapping turned into a pursuit. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night, as deputies said two suspects led them on a pursuit into a neighborhood near the 5800 block of FM 149 near Jackson Road in Magnolia in Montgomery County.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Heart Ball set to mark 25 years with ‘Gift of Time’ theme
Many of Montgomery County’s corporate leaders, philanthropists and the health care community will gather Feb. 22 at 6 pm at the American Heart Association’s annual Montgomery County Heart Ball. The black tie event held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel at 1601 Lake Robbins Drive in The Woodlands is now in its 25th year and […]
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank needs climb in 2022; holiday drive runs Nov. 1-Dec. 1
Montgomery County Food Bank volunteers, pictured here in 2021, process donations for a food drive. A 2022 drive will take place Nov. 1-Dec. 1. (Courtesy Montgomery County Food Bank) Kristine Marlow, the president and CEO of Montgomery County Food Bank, said the organization has seen demand as high as it…
mocomotive.com
4 road projects in The Woodlands this fall: Gosling, Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads
Work on road projects in Montgomery County was underway in October. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3) Road projects in The Woodlands area west of I-45 active as of October included ongoing work on Gosling Road as well as projects on Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads. Gosling Road Segment 3 widening. Construction…
fox26houston.com
Harris County deadly shooting: Woman’s son allegedly fires at her ex-boyfriend during altercation
Authorities say a man has died after his ex-girlfriend’s son allegedly shot him Monday morning. An investigation is underway near the 12600 block of Mountain Daisy Road. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office initially responded to the location around 6:20 a.m. Monday for a call about a discharge of a firearm.
thevindicator.com
Floyd out as Dayton city manager
DAYTON – Just 10 short months after city leaders decided to hire new city manager Steve Floyd, he is on his way out. The Vindicator has learned from multiple sources that Floyd would be leaving the city. A special called meeting of the city council is set for this...
Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check. Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting […]
fox26houston.com
Mother accused of torturing teenage twins extradited back to Harris County
CYPRESS, Texas - The mother accused of torturing her 15-year-old twins and locking them in a laundry room has been extradited back to Harris County. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, is back in Harris County and behind bars, after being extradited from Baton Rouge, Louisiana over the weekend. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of...
mocomotive.com
FIRE DESTROYS NEW CANEY MOBILE HOME
At 1:30 am Sunday motorists started calling 911 reporting a house on fire in the 17500 block of FM 1485 in New Caney. East Montgomery County responded to the scene. With a station just a mile down the road, they arrived to find the mobile h…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-destroys-new-caney-mobile-home-2/
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects out on bond after being charged for entering Houston night club with firearms, docs show
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged after entering inside a Houston nigh club with fire arms, according to charging documents. Kameran Jean-Marie, 19, and Xavier Johnson, 20, have both been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and booked into the Harris County Jail. The incident was reported Sunday...
