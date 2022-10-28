Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lourdes Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Pavilion Care Center in Johnson City
This afternoon Lourdes Hospital cut the ribbon, officially completing their new "Lourdes Pavilion" facility next to the Oakdale Mall. Building off the health and fitness center on the first floor, a new primary care facility, along with a drive-thru and walk-in pharmacy is officially complete in Johnson City. Dozens of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Early Voting Continues Strong in Broome County
Four sites across Broome County are offering early voting. Tonight was one of two days the polls were open extra late, until 8 p.m. At the Oakdale Mall, voters are taking advantage of the opportunity, according to Site Supervisor Eve Daniels. "This is only the fourth day, but we have...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: October 31, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the biggest Halloween party of the year is taking place tonight at the Hotel Bennett on Washington Street. Eight people were arrested in a raid at a saloon on Robinson Street Saturday night, and in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Felon Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge in Broome County
The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh, Clinton County man pleaded guilty to a weapon charge stemming from an incident in June. Kristopher A. Duncan pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree in county court. The DA says Duncan admitted to firing an...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Injured, One Charged After Johnson City Shooting
One person was arrested and charged with attempted murder among other charges after a shooting in Johnson City over the weekend. According to the Johnson City Police Department, deputies were responding to a report of a physical dispute occurring on Floral Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when they were advised shots had been fired.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: October 24 to 30
During the week of Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, the Owego Police Department had 125 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 24 traffic tickets. Shawn H. Marshall of Newark Valley was arrested for a bench warrant issued by Owego Police. He was turned over...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband
The Broome County District Attorney says an inmate at the Broome County Jail pleaded guilty to a felony charge. Kyle D. Corbin pleaded guilty to the felony charge of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st degree. This comes after Corbin admitted he brought methamphetamine into the jail while he...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Blotter
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of inmates for various incidents inside the correctional facility. According to the sheriff's office, Vance Ferro of Binghamton struck another inmate in the face and head with punches and knee strikes. The victim sustained a head injury. Ferro was charged with Assault...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Man Charged After Crash in Town of Union
One person was charged after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash on State Route 17C just after 10 a.m. Friday. The office says the driver, Hector Figeroa, was traveling eastbound when he...
Comments / 0