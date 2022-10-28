ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90

By PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tXx5_0iqcwDSm00

ATLANTA (AP) — Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. He was 90.

The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their four children. No cause of death was given.

Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19, but he pronounced himself fully recovered and ready to attend his regular book-signing session at the campus bookstore before an Oct. 15 game against Vanderbilt.

Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles, 20 bowl games and just one losing season.

He is the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history, trailing only Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier and Nick Saban.

After retiring from coaching, Dooley continued as the school’s athletic director, a job he held from 1979 until 2004. He built a program that achieved success over a wide range of both men’s and women’s sports.

The field at Sanford Stadium was dedicated in his honor during the 2019 football season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Technology and law enforcement coming together in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is one the largest law enforcement agencies in the state, with nearly 500 employees, now they’re welcoming a new member to their team, the drone. Anderson county deputies say it’s a normal day for them, getting called to a car accident, a chase, or a shooting. Recently, […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy