abc57.com
Saint Joseph County election campaign signs being stolen
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Several Saint Joseph County election candidates are growing frustrated; they say their campaign signs are getting stolen just over a week away from Election Day. Indiana House District 5 candidate Heidi Beidinger had to replace her large campaign sign off of Fir Rd. Sunday for...
22 WSBT
Early voter turnout high ahead of upcoming Midterm elections
We are down to the wire now with just 7 days till the Midterm elections. Absentee by mail and early in-person voting are well underway with our local counties saying it's been a good turnout so far. In Indiana and Michigan voters are required to present a government issued photo...
WNDU
Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Updated: 8 hours ago. South Bend Police are investigating after two males are shot on the city's northwest side. Man...
Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines
INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board. Rana is quite familiar with the procedures […]
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana school districts get $5 million for clean buses, but more polluted areas largely left out
Six school districts in Indiana will get money from the federal government to buy cleaner school buses. The more than $5 million in funding from the infrastructure law will go towards 13 electric buses and six propane buses. With the exception of Michigan City Area Schools, the awards went to...
cbs4indy.com
How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors
Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday
A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost $3.29 a gallon on […] The post Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
cbs4indy.com
Here’s why the Indiana government provides some doctors’ malpractice insurance
(CBS4) — Kaylee Bowman struggled with her weight all her life. “I grew up with weight issues. High school was a very sensitive time for me. I was always overweight,” explained Bowman in a recent interview. Then, she worked at it and by age 22, she had shed...
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Authorities on Monday announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls -- a drugstore worker who has been living in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after they went on a hike nearly six years ago.
22 WSBT
St. Joseph's Pumpkins on Parade sees record number of participants
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — Downtown St. Joseph is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest, and you still have time to cast your vote for your favorite pumpkin. Businesses and restaurants have submitted their decorated pumpkins for the third annual Pumpkins on Parade. Daniele Crevier said, "We're so excited this...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: How Indiana and Michigan students are doing in Reading and Math
We are learning more about how the pandemic impacted learning around the country and in our area. The latest data shows alarming declines nationally in reading and math scores among 4th and 8th graders in the U.S. Indiana and Michigan reading and math scores also fell this year compared to...
WLKY.com
Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
WISH-TV
Car slides through standing water; crash on I-94 injures Indiana trooper
PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana trooper was hurt Monday afternoon while investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-94 in northwestern Indiana, the state police say. Indiana Department of Transportation cameras captured the scene of the crash that happened just after 1:20 p.m. CDT Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-94, just east of the State Road 249 interchange.
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
The public is invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle.
wfyi.org
Indiana misses revenue mark for first time in over a year, still comfortably ahead of budget
Indiana tax collections came in below projections last month, for the first time in more than a year. But state budget expert said that missed projection is mostly a timing issue. The state bases its tax collection expectations on occasional revenue forecasts. The last one of those was in December....
californiaexaminer.net
Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders
Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B; 4 winning tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white...
