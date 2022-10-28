ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

abc57.com

Saint Joseph County election campaign signs being stolen

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Several Saint Joseph County election candidates are growing frustrated; they say their campaign signs are getting stolen just over a week away from Election Day. Indiana House District 5 candidate Heidi Beidinger had to replace her large campaign sign off of Fir Rd. Sunday for...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Early voter turnout high ahead of upcoming Midterm elections

We are down to the wire now with just 7 days till the Midterm elections. Absentee by mail and early in-person voting are well underway with our local counties saying it's been a good turnout so far. In Indiana and Michigan voters are required to present a government issued photo...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX59

Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines

INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board. Rana is quite familiar with the procedures […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors

Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday

A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost $3.29 a gallon on […] The post Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life

More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

St. Joseph's Pumpkins on Parade sees record number of participants

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — Downtown St. Joseph is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest, and you still have time to cast your vote for your favorite pumpkin. Businesses and restaurants have submitted their decorated pumpkins for the third annual Pumpkins on Parade. Daniele Crevier said, "We're so excited this...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WLKY.com

Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Car slides through standing water; crash on I-94 injures Indiana trooper

PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana trooper was hurt Monday afternoon while investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-94 in northwestern Indiana, the state police say. Indiana Department of Transportation cameras captured the scene of the crash that happened just after 1:20 p.m. CDT Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-94, just east of the State Road 249 interchange.
INDIANA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders

Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
INDIANA STATE

