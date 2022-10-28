The Hoboken Education Association has endorsed the “Leadership that Listens” board of education slate in the non-partisan November 8th contest. “We’re extremely proud to have the endorsement of the Hoboken Education Association, a well-respected organization that represents so many of our hardworking Hoboken teachers. We will proudly work alongside our school administrators and educators to continue improving the lives of our students, and are thrilled to have their support,” the LTL team of Trustee Alex de la Torre, Leslie Norwood, and Antonio Graña said in a joint statement.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO