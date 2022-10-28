Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bayonne man gets 20 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting of Jersey City woman
A Bayonne man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the fatal 2020 shooting of a Jersey City woman, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, Bernard Wilson, 29, of Bayonne, was sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Abimael Fuentes, 38, in Jersey City, Suarez said in a statement.
LETTER: ‘Deeply personal & misleading attacks’ in Hoboken BOE race undeserved, councilman says
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken 1st Ward Councilman Mike DeFusco explains why he feels the “deeply personal and misleading” attacks are undeserved in the non-partisan November 8th board of education race. Shortly after I was elected to City Council in 2016, a Board of Education Trustee...
Jersey City BOE hopefuls debate fiscal responsibility, teacher shortages, test scores, & much more
Seven of the eight Jersey City Board of Education candidates in the non-partisan November 8th election participated in Hudson Media Group’s debate on Thursday evening to discuss topics including fiscal responsibility, teacher shortages, test scores, and much more. The“Education Matters” team, consisting of Afaf Muhammad, Christopher Tisdale, an educator,...
Intelligent Transportation Society of N.J. names Jersey City’s Via project of the year
The Intelligent Transportation Society of New Jersey has named Jersey City’s Via microtransit effort as the 2022 Outstanding Program of the Year. The selection is being awarded to Jersey City’s Via program based on the following criteria social and economic sustainability, uniqueness/originality of innovation, demonstrated need, and future value.
Hoboken condo assoc. questions Story Dispensary’s lease ahead of planning board hearing
The 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association in Hoboken is questioning Story’s Dispensary’s lease, which their counsel calls “false and irrelevant,” ahead of what could be the fifth and final planning board hearing on the project. Martin Cabalar, of Becker & Poliakoff LLP and counsel for the...
Bayonne man charged with DWI hit-and-run, nearly runs over police sergeant, authorities say
A Bayonne man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run, nearly running over a police sergeant while fleeing the scene, authorities said. James S. Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, was charged with DWI, aggravated assault (on a law enforcement officer), assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function, and compounding, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Hoboken Education Association endorses ‘Leadership that Listens’ BOE slate
The Hoboken Education Association has endorsed the “Leadership that Listens” board of education slate in the non-partisan November 8th contest. “We’re extremely proud to have the endorsement of the Hoboken Education Association, a well-respected organization that represents so many of our hardworking Hoboken teachers. We will proudly work alongside our school administrators and educators to continue improving the lives of our students, and are thrilled to have their support,” the LTL team of Trustee Alex de la Torre, Leslie Norwood, and Antonio Graña said in a joint statement.
LETTER: Original Hoboken ‘Kids First’ BOE member, ex-trustee, backs latest version of team
In a letter to the editor, former Hoboken Board of Education Trustee Maureen Sullivan, a member of the original “Kids First” slate, is backing the latest version of the team. I was elected to the Hoboken school board in 2009 as part of the original Kids First slate...
LETTER: I’m voting ‘Kids First’ in Hoboken BOE race to hold ‘entrenched’ board accountable
In a letter to the editor, retired teacher and Hoboken resident Mary Beth Yakoubian says she’s voting “Kids First” in the board of education race since they “are not beholden to the current entrenched school board.”. No Kids in the school system? Your vote is just...
Harrison mayoral contest heats up as incumbent Fife takes on old foe Milan in rematch
The Harrison mayoral contest is heating up as in one week, as Mayor James Fife, a two-term incumbent looking for four more years, takes on old foe Anselmo Millan in a rematch from 2018 where he won by 299 votes. Back in March, Millan, a former longtime councilman, filed a...
