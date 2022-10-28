ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Bayonne man gets 20 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting of Jersey City woman

A Bayonne man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the fatal 2020 shooting of a Jersey City woman, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, Bernard Wilson, 29, of Bayonne, was sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Abimael Fuentes, 38, in Jersey City, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey City BOE hopefuls debate fiscal responsibility, teacher shortages, test scores, & much more

Seven of the eight Jersey City Board of Education candidates in the non-partisan November 8th election participated in Hudson Media Group’s debate on Thursday evening to discuss topics including fiscal responsibility, teacher shortages, test scores, and much more. The“Education Matters” team, consisting of Afaf Muhammad, Christopher Tisdale, an educator,...
Bayonne man charged with DWI hit-and-run, nearly runs over police sergeant, authorities say

A Bayonne man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run, nearly running over a police sergeant while fleeing the scene, authorities said. James S. Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, was charged with DWI, aggravated assault (on a law enforcement officer), assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function, and compounding, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hoboken Education Association endorses ‘Leadership that Listens’ BOE slate

The Hoboken Education Association has endorsed the “Leadership that Listens” board of education slate in the non-partisan November 8th contest. “We’re extremely proud to have the endorsement of the Hoboken Education Association, a well-respected organization that represents so many of our hardworking Hoboken teachers. We will proudly work alongside our school administrators and educators to continue improving the lives of our students, and are thrilled to have their support,” the LTL team of Trustee Alex de la Torre, Leslie Norwood, and Antonio Graña said in a joint statement.
HOBOKEN, NJ

