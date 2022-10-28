Jury deliberates fate of man accused of setting up murder of ex-Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson

Read full article on original website
Set-up man convicted of murder in slaying of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man accused of helping set-up the killing of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson was convicted of aggravated murder on Monday. Robert Shepard, 30, now faces life in prison after jurors found him guilty of all four counts he was charged with in the Sept. 19, 2021, murder of Frank Q. Jackson.
Man found guilty of murder in connection to death of former mayor's grandson
The man charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of the grandson of former Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson has been found guilty on all charges by a jury Monday.
wksu.org
47-year-old woman dies in custody at Cuyahoga County jail
A 47-year-old woman being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail was found “in distress” in her cell at 5:42 a.m. today and transported to the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:38 a.m. There are no details on the cause of death...
Euclid cop must pay $4.4 million to family of unarmed man he killed, jury says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Tuesday awarded $4.4 million to the family of a man shot and killed by a Euclid police officer in 2017. Officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away from a stop, an eight-member jury unanimously held after a trial sparked by a wrongful death lawsuit that Stewart’s mother filed.
Man pleads guilty to racist vandalism incidents in Fairview Park
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Fairview Park man who scrawled racist graffiti on two buildings there this summer pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony charges including ethnic intimidation. Michael Freshwater, 31, was set to begin trial Tuesday on multiple counts each of vandalism, ethnic intimidation and criminal damaging in connection with both incidents. Freshwater and Cuyahoga County prosecutors instead struck a deal to plead guilty to one count each, avoiding a trial.
Man charged in fishing scandal facing stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing stalking charges.
Investigation underway after female Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies
A Cuyahoga County Jail inmate died Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office reported.
cleveland19.com
Trial begins for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday for the 29-year-old man man accused of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner is presiding over the trial of Jamal Kukla, 29. In June 2020, Kukla was...
Man shot to death in CLE’s Public Square identified
Officials have identified the person shot to death in Cleveland's Public Square.
North Royalton man gets prison time for raping, kidnapping stepsister
A man who was charged with multiple crimes including rape and kidnapping was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Cleveland police: Man fatally shot in Public Square
CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland's Public Square on Sunday night. According to police, officers responded to gunshots in the area of 50 Public Square at approximately 11:54 p.m. Upon arriving, officers were flagged down by a group of people pointing out a male down on the ground. Officers proceeded to perform aid to the male victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds.
Suspecting her boyfriend is fooling around with a co-worker, woman takes gun into his workplace: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Solon Road. At 11 a.m. Oct. 25, police were dispatched to Liberty Wire, 30000 Solon Road, on a report that a woman had a gun. The woman, who is not an employee, was found in her car in the parking lot and detained. Officers learned...
‘The best mom ever’: Authorities identify woman, son who died in Euclid fire
EUCLID, Ohio – A mother and her 5-year-old son have been identified as the two people who died in an apartment fire in Euclid Sunday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Gabrielle Lepre, 31, and her son, Chase Goodson. Friends said they were distraught over the...
Man shot, killed in Public Square
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square late Sunday night.
Teen girl shot to death in Cleveland identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a teenage girl was found shot to death inside a running vehicle that was parked in a field.
Gunfire erupts during gathering in Akron, wounding 3 bystanders, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people were wounded, one critically, during a gun battle at a gathering in the Rolling Acres neighborhood. The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday at Judd’s Bar-B-Que on the 2300 block of Romig Road, police say. Police say there was a large gathering and that the victims were caught in the crossfire when the shooting occurred. No details were released on what might have caused the shooting.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after being shot on Public Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for suspects involved in a deadly shooting on Public Square just before midnight Sunday evening. According to police, a 39-year-old man was participating in a dice game with a group of people, when the suspect approached and shot him. Cleveland police said...
Man calls police for assistance when roommate’s friend won’t leave: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 17, police were dispatched to a Whitney Road apartment, where the caller said he had asked his roommate’s friend, who makes him uncomfortable, to leave the unit. The friend refused. The man also said his roommate and the friend were smoking marijuana. An arriving officer talked to...
cleveland19.com
Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
One dead after shooting in CLE’s Public Square
One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Cleveland's Public Square, according to officials.
