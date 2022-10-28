Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s an overview of county-specific ballot items in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Across the Midlands, there are plenty of county-specific ballot items voters need to be familiar with. This includes penny taxes, new forms of county government, and school board bond referendums--- all topics voters in the Midlands are deciding on and will be deciding on come Election Day.
wach.com
Early voting satellite locations for 2022 statewide General Election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Here are the early voting satellite locations for the 2022 statewide General Election. The last day to request a mail-in Absentee ballot has passed. Your completed Absentee ballot must be in our office at 2020 Hampton St. Columbia, SC 29204 by Nov. 8, at 7:00 p.m.
wach.com
Three Midlands school districts rank high in number of guns brought to school
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — It’s a crisis in the classroom, children bringing guns to school and putting your child’s safety at risk. Last year 168 guns were brought to schools throughout the state. “We try to do everything we can to keep our campuses safe,” said...
etxview.com
4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat
Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board. Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election. The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School...
wach.com
Columbia's temporary housing facility officially opens, with new tenants already welcomed
COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — Columbia's multi-million dollar plan to take on homelessness is up and running after local leaders set a November 1st deadline. Rapid Shelter Columbia, a temporary housing facility made up of dozens of one-person units, opened just 70 days after plans were announced. The facility, built...
wach.com
Columbia Urban League receives $1.5 million gift ahead of 55th anniversary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Urban League today announced a gift of $1.5 million that will grow its work to empower underserved and disadvantaged communities. The gift, by philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott, is the largest contribution in the affiliate’s 55-year history. “We are thankful to MacKenzie...
WRDW-TV
At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it was assisting the Johnston Police Department in investigating a shooting. A man was reportedly shot in the lower back Tuesday in the 600 block of Ridge Road in an incident that was reported around 10:20 a.m.
WIS-TV
Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
abccolumbia.com
Shaw Airman among four charged in COVID fraud ring
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the US Attorneys Office say four people have been charged in South Carolina for roles in a fraud scheme related to a COVID relief program. A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office says the defendants are Jacob Liticker of Houston, TX, Kehinde Mubarak Lapedo...
“I do what the bible tells me": Santee woman turns 107
SANTEE, S.C. — Santee woman Adell Julie Thompson celebrated her 107th birthday on October 10th, and reflects on her journey leading up to this moment. “I do what the bible tell me." That's what Thompson says is the key to longevity. She was born October 10, 1915. Friends and...
abccolumbia.com
CPD: 10 code enforcement tips to follow to avoid trouble with the law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s Code Enforcement Month and the Columbia Police Department has 10 tips you can follow to avoid trouble. Curtis spoke with Code Enforcement Officer Jerry Smith about how they enforce a variety of local ordinances related to the property maintenance and nuisances on all properties in the city of Columbia.
Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
wach.com
Parents, school leaders outraged after Ridge View Blazers forced to forfeit wins
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some parents in Richland Two are outraged over the South Carolina High School League’s move to disqualify all of the Ridge View High School football team’s wins this season. Authorities say three players on the roster were ineligible, but parents say the decision could have a devastating impact on their children as they get ready for graduation.
South Carolina hunter accidentally shot, authorities say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot accidentally on Saturday while hunting in Colleton County. Emergency officials were called at about 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire Rescue officials, and the man and other hunters met with rescue officials in the area of Wiggins Road and […]
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries, pending review
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A children’s book has been removed from libraries in Lexington-Richland School District Five following a formal challenge. The book being questioned is called “Black Is A Rainbow Color,” written by Angela Joy. According to Joy, “Black Is A Rainbow Color” is about...
Man receives mobile home, car donation after spending 20 years in prison
SUMTER, S.C. — Detrick Tyler is the new owner of a car, thanks to a donation to help give him a second chance after getting out of prison. After spending more than 20 years behind bars, Tyler joined the Clean Slate Reentry Program in Sumter when he got out a month ago.
carolinapanorama.com
During the Emmett Till era, justice was delayed, but not denied for SCSU students
Some of them hadn’t seen each other in 48 years. Many have returned to their native South Carolina. The Queen of May, 1956, Jimmy Mae Payne Grayson, traveled from Hayneville, Ala. The journalist, Rudolph A. Pyatt Jr., now calls Fort Washington, Md., home. One is on crutches; one walks with a cane.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Welding supplier celebrates grand opening of Cayce location
Gas and Supply, a welding supply distributor with locations in seven states, celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Cayce location. Founded in 1981, the company provides services to customers ranging from international organizations to backyard welders. It has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, with additional S.C. stores in Newberry and North Charleston.
Graveside Chronicles take visitors through a tour of the historic Sumter Cemetery
SUMTER, S.C. — To get in the Halloween spirit, a Sumter woman is leading the Graveyard Chronicles to teach people a piece of the past. Diana Roof has spent months in the historic Sumter Cemetery, learning about some of the 13,000 people buried in the 45 acres since 1831.
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
Comments / 0