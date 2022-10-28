ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

wach.com

Early voting satellite locations for 2022 statewide General Election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Here are the early voting satellite locations for the 2022 statewide General Election. The last day to request a mail-in Absentee ballot has passed. Your completed Absentee ballot must be in our office at 2020 Hampton St. Columbia, SC 29204 by Nov. 8, at 7:00 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat

Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board. Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election. The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Urban League receives $1.5 million gift ahead of 55th anniversary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Urban League today announced a gift of $1.5 million that will grow its work to empower underserved and disadvantaged communities. The gift, by philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott, is the largest contribution in the affiliate’s 55-year history. “We are thankful to MacKenzie...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it was assisting the Johnston Police Department in investigating a shooting. A man was reportedly shot in the lower back Tuesday in the 600 block of Ridge Road in an incident that was reported around 10:20 a.m.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Shaw Airman among four charged in COVID fraud ring

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the US Attorneys Office say four people have been charged in South Carolina for roles in a fraud scheme related to a COVID relief program. A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office says the defendants are Jacob Liticker of Houston, TX, Kehinde Mubarak Lapedo...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: 10 code enforcement tips to follow to avoid trouble with the law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s Code Enforcement Month and the Columbia Police Department has 10 tips you can follow to avoid trouble. Curtis spoke with Code Enforcement Officer Jerry Smith about how they enforce a variety of local ordinances related to the property maintenance and nuisances on all properties in the city of Columbia.
News19 WLTX

Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Parents, school leaders outraged after Ridge View Blazers forced to forfeit wins

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some parents in Richland Two are outraged over the South Carolina High School League’s move to disqualify all of the Ridge View High School football team’s wins this season. Authorities say three players on the roster were ineligible, but parents say the decision could have a devastating impact on their children as they get ready for graduation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina hunter accidentally shot, authorities say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot accidentally on Saturday while hunting in Colleton County. Emergency officials were called at about 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire Rescue officials, and the man and other hunters met with rescue officials in the area of Wiggins Road and […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Welding supplier celebrates grand opening of Cayce location

Gas and Supply, a welding supply distributor with locations in seven states, celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Cayce location. Founded in 1981, the company provides services to customers ranging from international organizations to backyard welders. It has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, with additional S.C. stores in Newberry and North Charleston.
CAYCE, SC

