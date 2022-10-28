Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Show Info: November 1, 2022
Is it time to purge? Learn more about 1-800-GOT-JUNK here. Handmade signs for your home! Shop from B-Cozy Home Decor online. Healthy appetizers for the holidays! Find recipes from Belly Laugh Living on their blog. Cleveland Rocks and Beads. Jewelry making 101! Cleveland Rocks and Beads is located on Lee...
Need help keeping the heat on? Cuyahoga County residents may qualify for assistance
Cleveland (WJW) – If you need help keeping the heat on this winter, you may qualify for assistance. Step Forward, a non-profit and anti-poverty agency, has kicked off its Winter Crisis Program. The annual program helps residents in Cuyahoga County keep their homes heated and their energy running. The...
12-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland group home
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 12-year-old girl was reported missing from a Cleveland group home Monday, according to Cleveland police. Mya “Sage” Brinkley was reported missing from her group home on the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue at around 8 a.m. Police said she was last seen entering...
Warm Up With Tea
Warm up with a cup of tea! Cleveland Tea Revival is located on West 29th Street in Cleveland.
FOX Recipe Box: Spaghetti Pancakes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Spaghetti for breakfast?. It’s no problem if it’s made from pancakes. Food stylist and blogger Jenn Thomas joined us in the studio to demonstrate this new trend that you might have seen on TikTok and other social media. Spaghetti Pancakes. Tools you need:
What’s That Worth?
What’s that worth? Our friends at Hindman Auctions appraised your items!
It's a howlin' good time in the Fox 8 Studio
Jungle Terry brought some of his spooky friends to the Fox 8 studio to kick off a Halloween celebration. Students from Cleveland's Campus International School dressed up as characters from their favorite book to join in the festivities.https://www.jungleterryandfriends.com/
Fog warning for I-90 lakeshore
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service Cleveland issued a Special Weather Statement late Tuesday morning for dense fog along the eastern lakeshore through early afternoon. NWS says drivers should prepare for brief, low visibility along I-90 in Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula and Erie counties. Mostly to partly sunny...
Say hello to new bison at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcome new bison to the family. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about Blue, Grun and Topaz from Travis Vineyard, an Animal Curator with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Interesting fact, did you know the Cleveland Zoo hasn't had bison since the 1970's. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo.
Haunted NEO Road Trip: Aurora Inn
Surgeon: Ears Ringing? Do This Immediately, It's Genius (Watch) Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. The Portable Heater That Has Taken America by Storm. Smart Lifestyle Trends. Thousands of Boardman Seniors Are Getting Walk-in Tubs with This New Program. Smart Consumer Update. New Heated Vest is...
Foggy start to Wednesday; temps rising into 60s
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cooler this evening as temperatures fall back into the 50s and mid 40s. With the ground still pretty saturated, fog is expected to redevelop tonight and linger into early tomorrow morning. Give yourself a little bit of time during the morning commute tomorrow for lingering foggy...
