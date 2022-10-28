Read full article on original website
OHSAA football Division I regional preview: Wadsworth healed up for rematch vs. Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Ries cannot wait for Friday. Wadsworth’s junior tackle took in the Grizzlies’ first-round win last week against Elyria with his fellow linemen and grinned at the thought of a rematch with Medina in the OHSAA Division I, Region 1 quarterfinals. “Our starting quarterback...
Week 11 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 11 performances of the high school football season, opening the OHSAA regional playoffs. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Zach Anzells, Aurora: Anzells’ interception sealed...
whbc.com
WEEK 2 PLAYOFF PAIRINGS: You’ll find them HERE
These games are set for Friday, November 4th. Kickoff at 7:00pm.
Breaking down Browns vs. Bengals, trade deadline: Tim Bielik, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Cleveland.com’s Tim Bielik recaps the NFL trade...
How Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Bengals offense struggled during Monday’s 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, scoring all 13 of their points in the fourth quarter. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:
cleveland.com photographers’ favorite photos from thrilling Browns win over Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No nightmares for Cleveland Browns fans Monday night when they drifted off to sleep, if they were able to sleep at all, after watching their team dominate the Cincinnati Bengals during a Halloween night prime time game at home. Some Browns players strutted into FirstEnergy Stadium in...
Darius Garland returns to Cavaliers practice Tuesday, may play Wednesday vs. Boston
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is getting closer to a return. Garland practiced in full on Tuesday afternoon and then conducted a post-practice workout alongside a group of assistant coaches, where he took contact and simulated pick-and-rolls. Still, Garland’s status for Wednesday night’s showdown with the Boston Celtics remained unknown.
Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys now on sale: Get your favorite players gear at Fanatics
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are off to one of their best starts in franchise history. Newcomer Donovan Mitchell has been even better than advertised. The three-time NBA All-Star has proven to be more than an elite scorer. Filling in for the injured Darius Garland at point guard, Mitchell has shown to be a solid defender, skilled passer, highly intelligent floor general and excellent leader, too.
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, who will be the Browns’ next opponent after the bye week
The Browns’ next opponent is the latest to make a massive move before the NFL trade deadline hits. The Broncos traded edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in a blockbuster deal. Miami is sending a first-round pick in 2023 which belonged to San Francisco as part of the Trey Lance trade as part of the deal.
Predicting Guardians’ Gold Glove winners and 2023 infield outlook: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gold Glove Awards are set to be announced prior to Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday in Philadelphia. Cleveland has five finalists at their respective positions, including four-time nominee José Ramírez. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at which Guardians defenders could take...
How Jessie Bates III, Germaine Pratt and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Bengals defense struggled to contain the Browns offense during Monday’s 32-13 loss in Cleveland. Safety Jessie Bates III led the Bengals in overall defensive grade (80.0) and rush defense grade (90.3), according to Pro Football Focus. Safety Vonn Bell led the way with a 86.0 pass...
Who do fans think is the best NFL player between the Browns and the Bengals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the days leading up to Monday night’s matchup between the Browns and Bengals, our staff put together an All-Ohio roster, combining the best players from both NFL teams. We also gave fans an opportunity to rank the best players between the two teams in...
Browns treat: Darcy cartoons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns Monday Night Football Halloween ‘Ohio Bowl’ garnered the overdue treat of 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, ending Cleveland’s 4 game losing streak. The win marked the 3rd time in a row the Browns beat the 2021 Super Bowl participants. Coming into...
Donovan Mitchell’s historic start with Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return and Kyrie Irving: Wine and Gold Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers knew Donovan Mitchell was going to be a franchise changer. That’s why they sent away three players and three draft picks to acquire him. They didn’t know, however, that he would be historically good historically quickly. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss Mitchell’s...
How Myles Garrett, Sione Takitaki and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns defense played terrific during Monday’s 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. On 42 snaps, defensive end Myles Garrett led the unit with a 92.6 defensive grade, and a pass rush grade of 91.9, according to Pro Football Focus. On 53 snaps, safety Grant Delpit...
Hot Chicken Takeover shuts down Strongsville location
Hot Chicken Takeover announced Tuesday that it has closed it's Strongsville location, leaving it's Crocker Park store as its sole source of flaming hot joy for fans of the restaurant around Cleveland.
Taylor Swift destined for Cincinnati, Pittsburgh (but not Cleveland) on ‘Eras Tour’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Taylor Swift has announced her latest tour. But fans in Northeast Ohio may be slightly disappointed. Cleveland is not on the itinerary for the 2023 “Eras Tour” of stadiums in the U.S. Neither is Columbus. Local fans will have to travel to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Detroit or another city as Swift celebrates the release of her latest album “Midnights,” which has already set sales and chart records.
How Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense had a commanding performance during Monday’s 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. On 71 snaps, center Ethan Pocic led the offense with a 94.0 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He added a run blocking grade of 92.0. Jacoby Brissett also topped 90 in offensive grading (90.8).
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
Dense fog expected Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Dense fog is expected Wednesday morning to settle over much of Northeast Ohio, leading to the National Weather Service to issue an advisory effective until 10 a.m. Forecasters warn driving could be hazardous during the early morning, with visibility reduced to less than a quarter mile....
