CLEVELAND, Ohio – Taylor Swift has announced her latest tour. But fans in Northeast Ohio may be slightly disappointed. Cleveland is not on the itinerary for the 2023 “Eras Tour” of stadiums in the U.S. Neither is Columbus. Local fans will have to travel to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Detroit or another city as Swift celebrates the release of her latest album “Midnights,” which has already set sales and chart records.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO