Darius Garland returns to Cavaliers practice Tuesday, may play Wednesday vs. Boston

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is getting closer to a return. Garland practiced in full on Tuesday afternoon and then conducted a post-practice workout alongside a group of assistant coaches, where he took contact and simulated pick-and-rolls. Still, Garland’s status for Wednesday night’s showdown with the Boston Celtics remained unknown.
Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys now on sale: Get your favorite players gear at Fanatics

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are off to one of their best starts in franchise history. Newcomer Donovan Mitchell has been even better than advertised. The three-time NBA All-Star has proven to be more than an elite scorer. Filling in for the injured Darius Garland at point guard, Mitchell has shown to be a solid defender, skilled passer, highly intelligent floor general and excellent leader, too.
Browns treat: Darcy cartoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns Monday Night Football Halloween ‘Ohio Bowl’ garnered the overdue treat of 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, ending Cleveland’s 4 game losing streak. The win marked the 3rd time in a row the Browns beat the 2021 Super Bowl participants. Coming into...
Taylor Swift destined for Cincinnati, Pittsburgh (but not Cleveland) on ‘Eras Tour’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Taylor Swift has announced her latest tour. But fans in Northeast Ohio may be slightly disappointed. Cleveland is not on the itinerary for the 2023 “Eras Tour” of stadiums in the U.S. Neither is Columbus. Local fans will have to travel to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Detroit or another city as Swift celebrates the release of her latest album “Midnights,” which has already set sales and chart records.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
