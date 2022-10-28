Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
NOLA.com
Gordon Plaza appraiser must respond to criticism of work, council decides
An appraiser tapped by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to determine the worth of homes atop a former city dump — work that will ultimately result in city buyout offers to the site’s residents — must formally respond by Friday to criticism of his methods. New Orleans...
Past due on your Entergy bill? The city of N.O. wants to help, here is how
NEW ORLEANS — Renters in New Orleans who are at risk of having their power disconnected by Entergy due to a past-due bill may get some financial assistance from the City of New Orleans. The mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event on...
bigeasymagazine.com
Citizens Will Soon Pay Higher Fees To Solve Garbage Problems Cantrell Could Have Avoided
The contracts to collect solid waste from New Orleans homes and businesses are among the most lucrative the city has to offer. Those companies with the equipment and financial resources to compete for these contracts are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The current garbage collection dilemma in New Orleans is all about politics and money – who wants it, who has it and the citizens who are going to pay more every month.
fox8live.com
Pastor who pleaded guilty to money laundering profited from federally subsidized affordable housing properties
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shanyka Phillips moved into 912 Fourth St., an apartment building in the Irish Channel, in 2013. She had a support network nearby. The building was directly across the street from where her then-boyfriend’s mother lived, and his sister was in another one of the units. And, with a rent of $600 per month, the apartment was affordable.
NOLA.com
Four magistrate commissioners sworn in to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court
Four magistrate commissioners were sworn in Monday at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, where they will approve arrest warrants, set bail and perform other duties in magistrate court. Jonathan Friedman, Jay Daniels, Peter Hamilton and Joyce Sallah accepted the positions, which are offered in six-year terms, in a formal ceremony...
WDSU
New Orleans hosting utility assistance event for residents at risk of having power shut off
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is offering utility assistance to people at risk of an Entergy shutoff. Entergy announced last week that it would resume shutoffs starting Tuesday. The city's utility assistance event will be Wednesday and Thursday at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center. The...
NOLA.com
Louisiana AG's Office: Lakefront Authority members didn't violate law in private meeting
The Attorney General’s Office has weighed in on two disputes among members of the fractured Lakefront Management Authority board, finding that a faction critical of the agency's leadership didn't violate the law with a private meeting and that a board member's appointment was done properly. In a letter to...
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
We’re Putting Kids in Maximum-Security Prisons. In America.
Louisiana has done it. They have moved young people into one of the most notorious adult prisons in the United States.In July, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that two dozen young people from Bridge City Center for Youth—a juvenile corrections facility outside of New Orleans operated by the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ)—would be relocated to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola Prison.Importantly, juvenile delinquency in Louisiana is determined through civil, not criminal proceedings. Young people who are adjudicated as delinquent and sentenced to confinement are supposed to receive “rehabilitation and individual treatment.” Gov. Bel Edwards’ plan to...
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
NOLA.com
Luxury condos planned for downtown New Orleans after Tulane Ave. building sells for $38M
A group of Covington-based investors has purchased a 166-unit apartment building in the Central Business District for $38 million, with plans to convert it into luxury condominiums that could also be used as short-term rental properties. The deal for the 10-story California Building, located at 1111 Tulane Ave. near Duncan...
WWL-TV
Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life
Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
NOLA.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
Rock 'n' Bowl owner takes fire for social post; says attack on Pelosi 'despicable'
NEW ORLEANS — The owner of a couple of high-profile businesses in Mid-City is coming under fire on social media for a post that seemed to champion a patron wearing a Halloween costume making light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband just the day before.
fox8live.com
2 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have issued arrest warrants for two men accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend. The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street to a crowd of spectators on Sun., Oct. 30 around 6:50 p.m.
Brake tag crackdown has New Orleans drivers lining up
NEW ORLEANS — If you’re one of the many driving around with an expired inspection sticker in New Orleans, now is the time to get right with the law. A citywide crackdown on brake tags has been set for Tuesday. You can be ticketed on a public street...
WWL-TV
Hurricane Ida destroyed her bowling alley. Now, its pieces are saving others
When Hurricane Ida peeled off much of the roof of Bowl South of Louisiana, it took the only lifestyle Marie had ever known. This story is part two of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Click here to read part one of this series.
WDSU
Driver of Lamborghini in fatal Uptown crash on trial again
A man convicted for driving a Lamborghini drunk and killing his female passenger in New Orleans in 2016 is on trial again. Jason Adams is facing a civil trial connected to the crash. Adams pleaded guilty in 2018 to vehicular homicide, admitting he was intoxicated and driving over 100 miles...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Extra security in place ahead of Nov. 8 elections; more poll workers needed
NEW ORLEANS — With just over a week left until the mid-term elections, federal officials are monitoring threats to election workers and voting systems. "The threats that they are receiving are intimidation, some of the threats are real, 'we're going to hang you,' "I'm going to put a bullet in your head, it's unnerving," Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as "CISA" said.
Comments / 0