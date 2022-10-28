ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

bigeasymagazine.com

Citizens Will Soon Pay Higher Fees To Solve Garbage Problems Cantrell Could Have Avoided

The contracts to collect solid waste from New Orleans homes and businesses are among the most lucrative the city has to offer. Those companies with the equipment and financial resources to compete for these contracts are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The current garbage collection dilemma in New Orleans is all about politics and money – who wants it, who has it and the citizens who are going to pay more every month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Pastor who pleaded guilty to money laundering profited from federally subsidized affordable housing properties

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shanyka Phillips moved into 912 Fourth St., an apartment building in the Irish Channel, in 2013. She had a support network nearby. The building was directly across the street from where her then-boyfriend’s mother lived, and his sister was in another one of the units. And, with a rent of $600 per month, the apartment was affordable.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

We’re Putting Kids in Maximum-Security Prisons. In America.

Louisiana has done it. They have moved young people into one of the most notorious adult prisons in the United States.In July, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that two dozen young people from Bridge City Center for Youth—a juvenile corrections facility outside of New Orleans operated by the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ)—would be relocated to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola Prison.Importantly, juvenile delinquency in Louisiana is determined through civil, not criminal proceedings. Young people who are adjudicated as delinquent and sentenced to confinement are supposed to receive “rehabilitation and individual treatment.” Gov. Bel Edwards’ plan to...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life

Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

2 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have issued arrest warrants for two men accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend. The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street to a crowd of spectators on Sun., Oct. 30 around 6:50 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Driver of Lamborghini in fatal Uptown crash on trial again

A man convicted for driving a Lamborghini drunk and killing his female passenger in New Orleans in 2016 is on trial again. Jason Adams is facing a civil trial connected to the crash. Adams pleaded guilty in 2018 to vehicular homicide, admitting he was intoxicated and driving over 100 miles...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Extra security in place ahead of Nov. 8 elections; more poll workers needed

NEW ORLEANS — With just over a week left until the mid-term elections, federal officials are monitoring threats to election workers and voting systems. "The threats that they are receiving are intimidation, some of the threats are real, 'we're going to hang you,' "I'm going to put a bullet in your head, it's unnerving," Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as "CISA" said.
LOUISIANA STATE

