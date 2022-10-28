Read full article on original website
Related
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Review: good enough to break up with your oven
This 7-in-1 appliance not only serves up crispy chicken wings and golden French fries — it might just replace your oven.
Apparently We’ve Been Taking the Seeds Out Of Peppers Wrong Our Whole Lives
Honestly starting to wonder if I ever knew anything.
Only you will know that this shockingly sophisticated cake began with a box of pancake mix
On a week-to-week basis, Thursday night dinner tends to be one of my favorite meals. It's my "TBD day," which separates my meticulously meal-planned start to the week from my more laissez-faire weekend dining. It's also an opportunity to use whatever leftover ingredients remain — a half-full box of pasta,...
Woman Reflecting On Grandmom’s Old “Hack” for Getting Rid of Garden Moles Cannot Figure Out Why It Worked
We swear every family has some version of this…
Martha Stewart’s Quick & Hearty Soup Recipe is Weeknight-Friendly Approved
Ahead of Jack Frost nipping at our noses, Martha Stewart is getting us prepared with the ultimate comfort meal that’s perfect for those hectic weeknights!. Back on Oct 14, Stewart uploaded a snapshot of a soup recipe we know we’re going to cozy up with. She posted it with the caption, “Not every soup recipe requires hours of simmering. This must-make shortcut Italian soup takes just 40 minutes from start to finish and uses both umami-rich Parmesan rind and hot Italian sausage. Get this weeknight-friendly recipe at the link in bio! 📷@alphamay.”
Ina Garten Uses Store-Bought Ingredients to Make This Classic Greek Appetizer
On cool fall evenings, step into Ina Garten’s sizzling kitchen. It’s never short on cuisine with intense flavor and hearty ingredients! The Barefoot Contessa’s latest recipe on Food Network is a mouth-watering take on a classic Greek appetizer, conveniently made with store-bought ingredients so you don’t have to hunt through the aisles of health food stores just to make a tasty meal for your family. (Not to mention, it’s much cheaper!) Garten’s Spanakopitas recipe is filled with creamy goat cheese and a flaky, butter phyllo that tastes absolutely divine. The Greek recipe uses frozen chopped spinach, plain dry breadcrumbs, toasted...
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
A Vintage Fall Dessert: Oatmeal Cream Pies
This recipe is an autumn riff on traditional whoopie pies. In place of the cake-like outer layer, it uses crisp oatmeal cookies to balance the creamy ginger filling. While I usually like my whoopie pies soft, the crunchy contrast was a welcome change. The mix of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger also gave the cookies a warm spicy taste that made me think of fall.
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
princesspinkygirl.com
Mexican Ice Cream
This homemade Mexican Ice Cream recipe is made without frying and is so fast and easy to prepare with vanilla ice cream, crushed Frosted Flakes cereal, and cinnamon plus your preferred garnish. This creamy, crunchy treat is a twist on the traditional deep-fried dessert, served ice cream sundae-style with honey,...
TODAY.com
Ina Garten's 'go-to dinners': Overnight mac and cheese, chicken with orzo and more
Fall is the season of comfort: Cozy nights in, warm beverages and stick-to-your-ribs type of meals. Cue Ina Garten's latest cookbook, "Go-To Dinners," which shares her recipes for her most satisfying and uncomplicated dinners — including overnight mac and cheese, goat cheese toasts, chicken in a pot with orzo, and buttermilk biscuits. Simple, unfussy, pure comfort.
WISH-TV
Firefighter Tim prepares Classic Rectangle Cafeteria Pizza
Firefighter Tim joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” for our “Saved by the Bell” themed Halloween special!. He made classic rectangle cafeteria pizza, hamburgers, and french fries inspired by the food served in high school cafeterias and at “The Max” diner.
WISH-TV
Gadget Guys shares latest tech perfect for holiday season
The Gadget Guy David Novak joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a variety of cool products one on your holiday shopping list would appreciate. 1. K Lawrence Tubular Candle Holder w/ Replaceable Candle. $130, klawrencecollection.com. The Tubular with Replaceable Candle from K Lawrence showcases simple, elegant and clean...
Scalloped potatoes, a standalone or side dish for the whole family
Scalloped potatoes are a good standalone dish or can be served a side, that will feed your whole family and they are sure to enjoy! Now, what does scalloped mean? In cooking, "scalloped" usually means that the dish is being cooked in some type of cream sauce. This is not to be confused with "au gratin" which means cooked in a sauce that contains cheese, not just a cream.
EXCLUSIVE: Maison Mazerea Debuts Yellow Diamond Jewelry Collection
PARIS — Diamond brand Maison Mazerea on Wednesday will unveil its first jewelry designs, all dedicated to yellow diamonds, at a cocktail with the Princess Grace Foundation, said its founder Peter J. Ravenscroft. But don’t expect dozens of variations around a single inspiration, as styles here range from bridal...
Is It 'Grey' or 'Gray'? The Correct Spelling of the Word Gray is a Very Grey Area
We all know what to call that murky, cloudy shade that is a mixture of black and white colors. But what is the proper way to spell it? Is it gray? Or is it grey? Is one spelling the actual, correct way to spell it? And aside from the differing vowel in the word, is there any difference between gray/grey?
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie
This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
Stouffer's Created a Bloody Mary Mix That Tastes Like Lasagna
And they're giving it away for free.
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
Recipes for raw vegan meals and snacks
The raw food diet traces back to the late 1800s, when Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a doctor, discovered he could cure his own jaundice by eating raw apples. Thus began a series of experiments testing the effects of raw food on human health, and the diet has continued to evolve. We here...
Comments / 0