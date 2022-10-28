ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sometimes you have to work with what you’re given,’ Channel 19′s Tiarra Braddock tells young journalists

By Aidan Booker, Cleveland Media Academy
 4 days ago
wksu.org

Ayesha Bell Hardaway named interim Cleveland police monitor

Judge Solomon Oliver has named Case Western Reserve University law professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway interim monitor overseeing the Cleveland police consent decree. Bell Hardaway will take over when current monitor Hassan Aden officially steps down on November 8. The city and Department of Justice have until November 7 to come up with a plan for selecting Aden’s permanent replacement.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Lee Weingart hopes to become Cuyahoga County's first Republican county executive

Lee Weingart is making a big bet this election season: that Cuyahoga County – which often overwhelmingly votes blue – will elect its first Republican County Executive. Part of candidate Weingart’s hope for appeal with voters is that Ohio is a “Republican state,” he said during an October candidate forum hosted by Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and First Suburbs Consortium.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Taylor Swift destined for Cincinnati, Pittsburgh (but not Cleveland) on ‘Eras Tour’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Taylor Swift has announced her latest tour. But fans in Northeast Ohio may be slightly disappointed. Cleveland is not on the itinerary for the 2023 “Eras Tour” of stadiums in the U.S. Neither is Columbus. Local fans will have to travel to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Detroit or another city as Swift celebrates the release of her latest album “Midnights,” which has already set sales and chart records.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How to grow dazzling dahlias, and how to store their tubers for winter in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some flowering plants are so varied, beautiful, and beguiling that they inspire single-minded devotion among gardeners. One example is dahlias, which have a seemingly endless array of colors, shapes, and sizes, long and strong stems that make them perfect for cut flower arrangements, and a bloom season that can last well into October in Northeast Ohio.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

MacKenzie Scott donates record $2.4M to Akron Urban League

AKRON, Ohio – Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $2.4 million to the Akron Urban League, the organization announced this week. The Akron Urban League is one of 25 such affiliates throughout the U.S. to receive a substantial donation from Scott as part of the Giving Pledge, a declaration by some of the world’s wealthiest families and individuals to give the majority of their wealth to charities. Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $12.5 billion to charitable organizations in the past two years, according to Forbes reports.
AKRON, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Not the Babylon Bee: School Officials Let Armed Teens into School Because the Police Were Outside

Parody news site, The Babylon Bee (motto: “Fake News You Can Trust”), has entertained readers with such gems as Batman Unable To Keep Up With Rising Crime As Gotham City Elects Another Democrat, Nation’s Murderous Psychopaths Undecided On Whether They’ll Follow New Gun Laws, Spokesperson For Hell Rejects Biden’s Claim That US Economy Is ‘Strong as Hell,’ and many more.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

USPS Cleveland is hiring for the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hiring for the upcoming holidays. Their will be job application workshops every Thursday in November from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the USPS Cleveland Administrative Building, 2200 Orange Ave. There will be no workshop on Thanksgiving Day. Starting salary is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Otis Moss’ son, grandson discuss his legacy in ‘Otis’ Dream’

Less than two weeks ahead of Election Day, the Maltz Museum held a showing of the short film, “Otis’ Dream,” as a special launch event for its “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement” exhibition Oct. 26 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
BEACHWOOD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Mayor Bibb swears in new fire chief

CLEVELAND — Mayor Justin Bibb administered the oath of office to Anthony Luke Tuesday morning, making Luke the chief of the Cleveland Division of Fire. Luke began his service immediately, becoming the city's 17th fire chief. “I am thrilled that Anthony Luke will continue to serve our community in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

McDonald Steel Corporation acquires Cleveland Steel Corporation

McDonald Steel Corporation has acquired General Steel Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio. McDonald Steel Corporation, produces custom-engineered hot rolled shapes, while General Steel Corporation is a steel service center that specializes in processing steel plates. General Steel Corporation will continue to operate as a stand alone enterprise under the same...
CLEVELAND, OH
