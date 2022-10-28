ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 56

Gerry Andre
4d ago

Why does everything have to be a big deal. a bus got pulled over, searched..happens all the time.everything is not racist

Reply(12)
38
bklyn lady
4d ago

Yes this is a big deal what was the cause of the police pulling the bus over were they all hanging out the window smoking weed. That officer needs to be investigated. Pure hate. Was the driver impaired what. I am trying to wonder why...

Reply(3)
15
Jackie Clayton
4d ago

Seems like Deborah and the others spoke out too soon! Now that they know it was a routine yearly traffic stop, seems like it was the normal course of action. They would have done that no matter the color of the students. Seems to me like they went through the traffic stop and the driver had something wrong that caused them to pull the bus over. Cops probably thought it would be cool to search the bus. I would have thought it was cool if I had been on that bus.

Reply(2)
7
Related
WRAL News

Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students

The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
RALEIGH, NC
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina. Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.
DANVILLE, VA
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 9

ANDERSON, S.C. — Voters in the Anderson and Williamston region are heading to the polls to decide House District 9. Republican Rep. Anne Thayer is being challenged by Democratic candidate Judith Polson. Polson says she was a high school English teacher for 29 years and is now a volunteer...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies release pictures after armed robbery at Greenville Dunkin'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies have released pictures of the armed man they say robbed a Dunkin' in South Carolina. The robbery happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the store on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County. Deputies said the suspect was described as wearing a blue jean...
GREENVILLE, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact

The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
TAYLORS, SC
cbs17

Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead in shooting at South Carolina apartment complex

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has died this weekend in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one […]
MAULDIN, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner investigates inmate death in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to officials. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead at about 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy