Stephenson: Have not attacked staff
This letter is in response to Parker Lathrop’s opinion piece in the Aspen Daily News. I would point to an important fact: Those supporting Michael Buglione have never criticized current or past patrol deputies or jail deputies. Their service and commitment has never been in question. Our questions throughout have been about the management, or lack thereof, of Joe DiSalvo.
Ferrara: Disagreed with jail management
I worked for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years and was humbled to serve the people of Pitkin County. I am not disgruntled. I did not get fired. I left because I was morally and philosophically opposed to the changes that were made to how the jail is managed and how detainees were treated. I write this letter because of how much I loved my job and because I still care about the Sheriff’s Office.
Balentine: Agencies rely on each other
Recently, the Aspen Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors passed a resolution that unanimously agreed that “it is in the best interest of the district, which includes the public we jointly serve, for Aspen Ambulance to have a more stable funding source to maintain its excellent level of service, as would be provided by the passage of Aspen Ambulance District’s Ballot Issue 6A.”
Nelson: About truth, not disgruntlement
Disgruntled. Vitriolic. Bullying. Intimidation. Words that are much more appropriate in describing the environment that Sheriff DiSalvo has recently created. Things may look good on the outside — but not on the inside. It’s what is on the inside that truly matters. Rarely do we get a glimpse...
Lewis: Ready to be Snowmass mayor
I take an active interest in whatever community I finds myself. I am grateful for being able to have lived in Snowmass Village since graduation from Colgate University in 1996 and believe being elected mayor will allow me to give back to the community that has afforded me the opportunity to live, play, and thrive here.
Caskey: How I read it
I was disappointed earlier to read a couple of weeks ago that The Times will not publish political endorsements this year. For decades many of us have looked to The Aspen Times endorsements as we consider who to support in local political races. However, what I read in Don Rogers’...
O’Leary: The clear choice
We are voting for Elizabeth Velasco for state representative for District 57. because, as a small business owner and a wildland firefighter, she is the candidate who is most in touch with the needs and values of our new house district. Elizabeth knows how important it is to find more...
Siegel: Grateful for high level of care
Vote yes on 6A for an increase of .599 mills for the Aspen Ambulance District. This will benefit you as a member of our community, regardless of race, gender, income level, religious orientation, or any other distinction or category you may be a member of. When you are at your...
Lovins: Her talents are broad
I have worked with Britta for the past 11 years on the team at the Farm Collaborative (formerly Aspen Tree), first as board members, then she became an incredibly valuable staff member. She wears many hats and has connected us all through her hard work. One of her special skills is creating a strong bond with the young folks (20 to 30 year olds).
Bennet: Making progress for families
In March, I had the honor of meeting Autumn Rivera, a sixth-grade science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School and Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. I asked her why she decided to become a teacher. She beamed with pride as she shared one story after another about the difference her students make in the community — like raising money to protect Sweetwater Lake — and the tireless support of her fellow teachers.
Maple: They have more than enough
In 2014, for the first time in 40 years, the Aspen Ambulance District asked voters to more than double their mill levy/tax collections. In asking for the 2014 tax increase, officials calculated the proposed mill levy would cover debt service on a new ambulance barn and staff headquarters facility and meet ongoing operational requirements.
Romero: Right skills and temperament
Good governance begins with good leadership skills, and Susan Marolt has them in abundance. How do I know? She and I served the community for five-plus years together on the Aspen School District Board of Education. My sincere observations: She possesses a deep business acumen (30-plus years in the accounting...
Doyle: Reason STRs are on ballots all over
The phenomenon of short-term rentals has changed over time. What was once seen as a great option for locals and visitors alike has morphed into the equivalent of many mini hotels scattered throughout town, creating myriad problems. It should come as no surprise that the short-term rental issue is on...
Hassig: A step along the way
I am writing to ask for your support for town of Carbondale Ballot Issue 2A. Last year, a group of citizens came before the town trustees to express concerns about short-term rentals (STRs), like AirBnB and VRBO in Carbondale. We pointed to a lack of rules and tax fairness but,...
Infante: Consider rights you hold dear
As fire swept across Basalt mountain July 3, 2018, townsfolk gathered at Basalt High School for a briefing from Colorado Parks & Wildlife — the authority responsible for the unsupervised gun range that had no fire suppression equipment whatsoever, not even a fire extinguisher, but where illegal tracer rounds were discharged, igniting the 15,000-acre blaze.
Doyle: Reasons for a yes!
Voting yes on 2B means continued funding for the parks, trails and open space that benefit locals and tourists alike. The benefits of renewing this tax include the continued care of 30(!) parks; 60 miles of Nordic trails; 38 miles of bike trails (150,000 users per year on the Marolt Bridge!); 13,000 trees; the Cozy Point facility and all the programs out there; the Aspen Rec Center; and the Iselin Park Tennis and Pickleball Courts (soon to get an upgrade!).
Winnerman: Need a business solution
Yes, we need a better solution for improved employee housing, but 2A in not the answer. APCHA recently made a positive change where those owners can rent extra rooms to qualified tenants, thereby creating more space for more workers and additional income for that APCHA homeowner. But, the additional tax...
Hornblower: One way to put it
Hey Y’All! It’s SEC football season! Grab your Gator garb, your Ole Miss swag, your Vanderbilt Commodore hat, and hoot and holler for the home team! This is Amuhr-hick-ah! I choose the Southern vernacular to make a point. I’m from Greenwich/St. Paul’s/Harvard/Harvard Crew/Massachusetts/Connecticut/New York/Wall Street/yada-yada-yada. I...
Obituary: Robert “Wyatt” Wheeler
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce our beloved Son, Wyatt Wheeler, passed suddenly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at age 27. Wyatt was born in Royal Oak, Michigan with his twin brother, Gannon, on January 22, 1995. When Wyatt was six, the family moved to Aspen, Colorado where he attended Aspen Country Day School. At 12-years old, Wyatt and his twin brother became the inspiration for an award-winning children’s book series, written by their mother and Keith Hemstreet, titled, Travels with Gannon & Wyatt. During this time, Wyatt co-founded a literacy non-profit, the Youth Exploration Society, and continued his work with JP Hall Children’s Charities, where he had volunteered each Christmas since he was a boy. After graduating from Aspen High School in 2013, Wyatt pursued a college degree at Texas Christian University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with a minor in Business in 2017. At TCU, Wyatt was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He returned to Aspen to start his career, getting his Real Estate Broker’s license and working for Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty in 2018. After four years in the real estate business, Wyatt decided to further his education and enrolled in TCU’s Neeley School of Business MBA program, and was on pace to graduate in the spring of 2023. This past summer, Wyatt and his brother participated in an internship at their family business, Enterprise Electronics, working in the automotive industry, which was one of Wyatt’s many passions.
Klug: Wrong for Aspen’s economy
Yes, there is a serious employee housing issue in Aspen, as in other resort areas in our state, and our City Council is right to address it. But, measure 2A is not the answer. 2A increases lodging taxes in an unfair way, discriminating against condominium hotel operations that have been an important foundation of Aspen’s guest lodging for years. This proposed tax unfairly focuses on condominium hotel operations and requires a whopping five-percentage point increase in lodging taxes at targeted lodging facilities — condominium hotels.
