New York State

Related
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets Week 8 keys to victory

The New York Jets have an opportunity to win five straight games today. One very exciting possibility. And Jets fans are more than ready to bring the energy. Not only a winning streak of five games, but the Jets also have a chance to beat the New England Patriots for the first time since 2015. Entering this big game, much hype and anticipation surround this promising Jets team. A win to snap a 12-game losing streak to the Patriots clearly shows more steps being taken in the right direction for this young football team.
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?

The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
New York Jets linked to Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of trade deadline

Following a disappointing home loss to end a winning streak, the New York Jets find themselves in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt. Looking to get in the playoffs for the first time in years, the Jets would be buyers at the trade deadline this year in comparison to years past. Early this morning, after a rough divisional loss, the Jets were rumored to be interested in a game-changing pass rusher.
The New York Giants desperately need offensive support at the trade deadline

The New York Giants offense is simply malnourished after losing several impact players due to injury in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team took on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon without starting right tackle Evan Neal, left guard Ben Bredeson, and rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger. Their running game was completely demoralized without their contributions, forcing quarterback Daniel Jones to try and beat Seattle through the air.
Giants’ GM Joe Schoen could consider bringing back Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants stayed put at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite some rumors and speculation, the Giants did not make any trades today. Wide receivers were dealt elsewhere as the Giants opted to maintain their future draft capital and win with the team they have in place. After the deadline passed, general manager Joe Schoen held a press conference where he explained his reasoning behind not making a trade. In the discussion, available free agent wide receivers were brought up, including former New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Bringing back Beckham is a move that Joe Schoen could consider making at some point later this season.
