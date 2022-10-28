Read full article on original website
New York Jets: WR Elijah Moore speaks after yesterday’s loss, could he be moved?
For the first time in a while, New York Jets second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore met with the media. After yesterday’s game, a day in which Moore played just 10 snaps, he spoke with reporters. As one would expect, all of the conversations had to do with his well-documented recent status with the team, which led to a trade request.
New York Jets Week 8 keys to victory
The New York Jets have an opportunity to win five straight games today. One very exciting possibility. And Jets fans are more than ready to bring the energy. Not only a winning streak of five games, but the Jets also have a chance to beat the New England Patriots for the first time since 2015. Entering this big game, much hype and anticipation surround this promising Jets team. A win to snap a 12-game losing streak to the Patriots clearly shows more steps being taken in the right direction for this young football team.
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
New York Jets linked to Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of trade deadline
Following a disappointing home loss to end a winning streak, the New York Jets find themselves in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt. Looking to get in the playoffs for the first time in years, the Jets would be buyers at the trade deadline this year in comparison to years past. Early this morning, after a rough divisional loss, the Jets were rumored to be interested in a game-changing pass rusher.
New York Jets: Could any potential last-minute trades happen before the deadline?
For the first time in a long time, the New York Jets are competitive and in the middle of the playoff hunt at the trade deadline. Therefore, the approach leading up to this deadline is much different compared to essentially every other year in recent memory. Ironically though, while there...
New York Jets 3 CBs get a lot of love following Week 8
The New York Jets are coming off of a frustrating home loss in Week 8. However, it was yet another week in which the defense did more than well for themselves. Following the strong outing they had against the New England Patriots offense, the Jets’ defense moved up to being the sixth-ranked unit in the NFL.
Here’s what the Giants would need to give up for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy
With the trade deadline just about four hours away, New York Giants fans are wondering whether or not first-year general manager Joe Schoen will strike a deal. In particular, at the wide receiver position, where the Giants could use some drastic help to propel them throughout the second half of this season.
The New York Giants desperately need offensive support at the trade deadline
The New York Giants offense is simply malnourished after losing several impact players due to injury in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team took on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon without starting right tackle Evan Neal, left guard Ben Bredeson, and rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger. Their running game was completely demoralized without their contributions, forcing quarterback Daniel Jones to try and beat Seattle through the air.
Giants’ GM Joe Schoen could consider bringing back Odell Beckham Jr.
The New York Giants stayed put at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite some rumors and speculation, the Giants did not make any trades today. Wide receivers were dealt elsewhere as the Giants opted to maintain their future draft capital and win with the team they have in place. After the deadline passed, general manager Joe Schoen held a press conference where he explained his reasoning behind not making a trade. In the discussion, available free agent wide receivers were brought up, including former New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Bringing back Beckham is a move that Joe Schoen could consider making at some point later this season.
Coining the New York Giants’ most underrated defensive player through 8 weeks
At nearly the midway point of the 2022 season, the New York Giants’ defense ranks 16th in the NFL. In his first year of leading the unit, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has done a remarkable job. The Giants’ defense has had some great moments, and many players have stepped up.
New York Giants injury update ahead of Week 8 Vs Seattle
The New York Giants are gearing up for a late afternoon contest against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Big Blue has their BYE in Week 9, offering them a bit of time to get healthy for the final stretch of the season, but they will be a bit thin against Seattle on Sunday.
