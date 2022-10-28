The New York Jets have an opportunity to win five straight games today. One very exciting possibility. And Jets fans are more than ready to bring the energy. Not only a winning streak of five games, but the Jets also have a chance to beat the New England Patriots for the first time since 2015. Entering this big game, much hype and anticipation surround this promising Jets team. A win to snap a 12-game losing streak to the Patriots clearly shows more steps being taken in the right direction for this young football team.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO