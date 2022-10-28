ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop ‘n Save in Gray?

Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
GRAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

More electric school buses coming to Maine

WELLS, Maine — Over the next year, Maine will be getting nearly three dozen more electric-vehicle school buses, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. On Monday, October 31, regional administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency David Cash met with community members at Wells Junior High School to announce a $13.3 million grant that will help 13 Maine school districts buy 34 zero-emissions school buses.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bridgton's first recovery home to open soon

BRIDGTON, Maine — According to a University of Maine report, there have been more than 5,000 total overdoses so far this year, an increase of 18 percent compared to the same period last year. The sobering numbers underscore the need for more treatment programs, including sober or recovery homes...
BRIDGTON, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat

READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
READFIELD, ME
amjamboafrica.com

Iraqi Community Center in Maine

We, at the Iraqi Community Center in Maine, have embarked on an enormous effort to educate voters, many of whom are first time voters, about elections and to encourage participation in the upcoming midterm elections. We hired six bilingual canvassers to knock on doors, engage Iraqi American voters about the...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man wanted for Louisiana homicide arrested in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Texas man was arrested Tuesday in Scarborough on a warrant from Louisiana charging him with homicide. Scarborough police went to a local business for a reported disturbance, and arrested Christian Myers, 22, of Houston, Texas. Myers is wanted on a warrant for homicide that took place in Bogalusa, Louisiana, Scarborough Police Sgt. Andrew Flynn said.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
