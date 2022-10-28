Read full article on original website
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine and that is; there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms.
What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop ‘n Save in Gray?
Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
South Portland to adopt 'community school' model for middle school students
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — There are big changes in the works coming to the South Portland School Department in fall 2023. One of them is a brand-new middle school for fifth- through eighth-grade students. The other is the new services that the middle school will provide. South Portland's superintendent,...
Feds recover $102K in tips, back wages, damages from restaurants in South Portland, Brunswick, Gorham
PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government has recovered $102,000 in tips, back wages, and liquidated damages illegally withheld from Maine restaurant workers by their employers. The U.S. Department of Labor recovered the money from El Grand Rodeo, which operates El Rodeo in South Portland, El Rodeo Brunswick LLC in...
More electric school buses coming to Maine
WELLS, Maine — Over the next year, Maine will be getting nearly three dozen more electric-vehicle school buses, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. On Monday, October 31, regional administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency David Cash met with community members at Wells Junior High School to announce a $13.3 million grant that will help 13 Maine school districts buy 34 zero-emissions school buses.
Bridgton's first recovery home to open soon
BRIDGTON, Maine — According to a University of Maine report, there have been more than 5,000 total overdoses so far this year, an increase of 18 percent compared to the same period last year. The sobering numbers underscore the need for more treatment programs, including sober or recovery homes...
Inflation, abortion top political talking points ahead of Maine election
PORTLAND, Maine — In the last days before Election Day, Maine's Republican and Democratic parties, and their candidates, are hammering away at what they consider to be the key issues. For Republicans, it's inflation and what they say is Gov. Janet Mills' lack of action in fighting it. On...
A filmmaker needed scenes with a California look & Maine provided the solution
PORTLAND, Maine — When Lone Wolf Media in South Portland got the green light to produce a second season of “Wild Crime,” producer-director Lisa Wolfinger knew she wanted to shoot as many re-enactment scenes as possible in Maine. "Wild Crime" is a series about bad things happening...
WMTW
Investigation finds Maine restaurant owners improperly calculated overtime, misused tips
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $51,217 in restored tips and back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages from the operator of three Cumberland County restaurants that denied workers their overtime wages or kept portions of their earned tips illegally. Investigators with...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
WGME
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
wabi.tv
Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat
READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
Richmond tops UMaine, sets up showdown with UNH in Colonial
ORONO, Maine — Reece Udinski threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to stake Richmond to a 28-7 lead and the Spiders held off a late rally to post a 31-21 win over Maine in a Colonial Athletic Association game on Saturday. The win keeps the Spiders...
amjamboafrica.com
Iraqi Community Center in Maine
We, at the Iraqi Community Center in Maine, have embarked on an enormous effort to educate voters, many of whom are first time voters, about elections and to encourage participation in the upcoming midterm elections. We hired six bilingual canvassers to knock on doors, engage Iraqi American voters about the...
Man wanted for Louisiana homicide arrested in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Texas man was arrested Tuesday in Scarborough on a warrant from Louisiana charging him with homicide. Scarborough police went to a local business for a reported disturbance, and arrested Christian Myers, 22, of Houston, Texas. Myers is wanted on a warrant for homicide that took place in Bogalusa, Louisiana, Scarborough Police Sgt. Andrew Flynn said.
Oregon man indicted for alleged assault of girlfriend at Maine hotel
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man from Oregon is facing multiple charges in Maine after police said he allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled his girlfriend in a hotel room in Augusta while their child was present during a trip to Maine in January. Lieutenant Nyberg with the Augusta Police Department...
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
