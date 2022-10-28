Read full article on original website
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022
I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
Giants unwilling to meet price for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants may not be willing to part ways with the draft assets needed to acquire Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before Tuesday's trade deadline. "Everyone naturally points to receiver," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said about Big Blue's needs coming off Sunday's 27-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Giants to 6-2 on the season heading into their bye week. "It's certainly a need, but the Giants are just as likely to add to their defensive line considering their struggles stopping the run this season. They lacked depth and lost veteran Nick Williams (biceps) on Sunday.
Raiders owner makes clear statement on Josh McDaniels’ future
Josh McDaniels’ hugely disappointing first season as Las Vegas Raiders head coach hit a new low Sunday in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite that, owner Mark Davis clearly is not entertaining any changes. Some unfounded speculation Monday suggested that McDaniels’ job could be in danger...
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 9...
Former NFL players finding success as current NFL coaches
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel played 14 seasons as an NFL linebacker
Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline
Will the Dallas Cowboys make a move to add another wide receiver before the November 1 trade deadline? Maybe … but what if it’s not exactly a trade?. Despite the "itch" and the "risk-taker" mentality of Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are “comfortable” at wideout.
Brian Urlacher Doesn't Like The Roquan Smith Trade
Brian Urlacher is a Chicago Bears legend. No one can dispute that. His words carry weight throughout the fan base. With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, the Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Urlacher didn't like the trade and voiced his opinion about it.
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Kareem Hunt Trade Market: Rams Out, Eagles In?
FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano writes, however, the Eagles are a team to potentially watch for Hunt, as they’ve already shipped out a mid-round pick to fortify a potential Super Bowl-caliber roster this season. Cleveland has been openly shopping Hunt for a fourth-round pick or anything better than the...
Raiders’ Play-Calling Is Sabotaging The Team Right Now & Other Concerns
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to work on after a 24-0 thrashing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. Let’s break down the two issues that Raider supporters should be concerned about going forward. Josh McDaniels’ play-calling is sabotaging the Las Vegas Raiders. Although the...
Make No Mistake Steelers Receiver Diontae Johnson Calls Out Matt Canada As What’s Wrong After Week 8 Loss
The team’s supposed No. 1 wideout, Diontae Johnson signed a pricey contract extension before the season. So far in 2022, he has yet to live up to that $18+ million per year deal. Some of the issues haven’t been on him, as the quarterbacks have struggled and he’s dealing with an inept offensive coordinator in Matt Canada. With that being said, Johnson hasn’t performed to the best of his abilities.
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Auburn selects former RB Cadillac Williams as interim head coach
The Auburn Tigers fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, leaving them in need of an interim option for the remainder of the season. Their ultimate selection will be a familiar name to a lot of longtime college football fans. Former Auburn running back Cadillac Williams will be the interim coach...
Report: Broncos' Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants
In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' win in London, we learned from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that GM George Paton is reluctant to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Both young wideouts contributed mightily to the Broncos' 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But we know receiver-needy...
MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move
The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
