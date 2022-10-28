Read full article on original website
Every New Christmas Movie Coming to Hallmark and Great American Family This Weekend, Oct. 28-30
'A Cozy Christmas Inn' with Jodie Sweetin and the London-set 'Jolly Good Christmas' are among the Christmas movies airing this weekend.
Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation
When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist
By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
American Pickers’ future show plans revealed after network stops airing new episodes during ratings slump
AMERICAN Pickers’ future show plans have been revealed after the network stopped airing new episodes during the ratings slump. American Pickers hasn’t aired new episodes in a month, as fans are worried the long-running series has been canceled following Frank Fritz’s firing and low ratings. The U.S....
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living
Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker and Wife Cassandra Troy’s Relationship Timeline: Business Partners, Parents and More
Just like the movies! Andrew Walker and wife Cassandra Troy have been together since 2004 and their love story feels like it could be the plot for a number of Hallmark Channel films. The Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery actor, who has been a staple on the network...
realitytitbit.com
Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?
Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
espnquadcities.com
Roseanne Barr’s Decaying Iowa Mansion Is Probably Haunted
Can a mansion be haunted if it was never truly finished?. Many years ago, Roseanne Barr, who you likely remember from the 1990's sitcom "Roseanne", decided to build a mansion smack in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. Not really the private island destination one might expect from a celebrity but to each their own.
Sue Aikens Was Chosen for 'Life Below Zero' Because of Her Isolated Life in Alaska
There’s a reason so many viewers are invested in a series like Life Below Zero, which is now in its 19th season. Sue Aikens is the primary subject of the show, and she's one of the biggest reasons why Life Below Zero is as popular as it is. Article...
Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts
One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
Thrillist
Step Outside of Time in Utah’s Mythical, Luxurious Amangiri Hotel
There are a few hotels in the world that have risen to near-mythical status: The Plaza Hotel in New York, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, and the Ritz in Paris. But among the travel industry’s cognoscenti—be they journalists, seasoned travel agents, or simply hotel snobs—there is only one name that makes the pulse quicken: Amangiri.
Former church for sale in Missouri is next to a cemetery. ‘Ghosts presumably are free’
Nestled in a countryside with rolling olive green hills and patches of leafy trees sits a unique residence that will surely entice someone in search of solitude. The once Catholic church is listed in Hermann, Missouri, for $345,000, which seems pretty low for the abundance of space that is inside the historic building. And sure, while the building clearly needs some remodeling love and attention, there’s also a spooky element.
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Totally Transformed 1970s Home in a Connecticut Forest
Connecticut has long held a special spot in Jae Joo’s heart. “It’s the place I went to college, met my husband, got married, and had my first apartment,” says the interior designer. It’s also, she notes, where she’s spent “countless hours antiquing and looking for the best flea markets around.”
‘Below Deck Adventure’ Is the Fourth Show in the Bravo Franchise — Where Was It Filmed?
Bravo fans can’t get enough of the Below Deck franchise. Since the network launched its first Below Deck series in July 2013, the demand for more shows emerged. Eventually, the franchise expanded to Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. However, the newest show...
Woman Shares Secret Grave in 'Yellowstone' That Comes With an Eerie Ghost Story
The back story is actually pretty fascinating.
Sumit Doesn't Want To Live the "Retired Lifestyle" With Jenny on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
We never thought we'd see the day when a 90 Day Fiancé cast member would actually want to work outside of milking their reality TV fame for all its worth. But in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit wants a job. He's open about no longer wanting to live wife Jenny's "retired lifestyle," which includes spending every waking moment together and living out their days with just each other for company.
Chef Jessica Condy: ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Challenges Even This Wanderlust Perfectionist
For Chef Jessica Condy, Below Deck Adventure — a Below Deck spinoff on Bravo premiering Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 — offered the world traveler her first taste of cooking on cold water. Article continues below advertisement. Per Jess’s Bravo bio, she’s “confident, enthusiastic, hardworking, and passionate about food.”...
