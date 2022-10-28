ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation

When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
MISSOURI STATE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist

By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Boston

New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living

Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
MAINE STATE
realitytitbit.com

Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?

Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
ALASKA STATE
espnquadcities.com

Roseanne Barr’s Decaying Iowa Mansion Is Probably Haunted

Can a mansion be haunted if it was never truly finished?. Many years ago, Roseanne Barr, who you likely remember from the 1990's sitcom "Roseanne", decided to build a mansion smack in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. Not really the private island destination one might expect from a celebrity but to each their own.
ELDON, IA
Newsweek

Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts

One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

Step Outside of Time in Utah’s Mythical, Luxurious Amangiri Hotel

There are a few hotels in the world that have risen to near-mythical status: The Plaza Hotel in New York, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, and the Ritz in Paris. But among the travel industry’s cognoscenti—be they journalists, seasoned travel agents, or simply hotel snobs—there is only one name that makes the pulse quicken: Amangiri.
UTAH STATE
The Kansas City Star

Former church for sale in Missouri is next to a cemetery. ‘Ghosts presumably are free’

Nestled in a countryside with rolling olive green hills and patches of leafy trees sits a unique residence that will surely entice someone in search of solitude. The once Catholic church is listed in Hermann, Missouri, for $345,000, which seems pretty low for the abundance of space that is inside the historic building. And sure, while the building clearly needs some remodeling love and attention, there’s also a spooky element.
HERMANN, MO
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Totally Transformed 1970s Home in a Connecticut Forest

Connecticut has long held a special spot in Jae Joo’s heart. “It’s the place I went to college, met my husband, got married, and had my first apartment,” says the interior designer. It’s also, she notes, where she’s spent “countless hours antiquing and looking for the best flea markets around.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Distractify

Sumit Doesn't Want To Live the "Retired Lifestyle" With Jenny on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

We never thought we'd see the day when a 90 Day Fiancé cast member would actually want to work outside of milking their reality TV fame for all its worth. But in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit wants a job. He's open about no longer wanting to live wife Jenny's "retired lifestyle," which includes spending every waking moment together and living out their days with just each other for company.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

Community Policy