Thieves Hit Another Fox Valley School Bus Fleet
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines’ Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in...
Pulaski Teen Injured in Bonfire Explosion Released from Hospital
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s...
Exhaust Fan Causes Fire in De Pere
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews were called to a De Pere apartment fire on Coral Street Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The fire originated from an exhaust fan in a second floor bathroom, and caused about $10 thousand in damages. No injuries were reported, and the fire was...
Business Broken Into, Guns And Ammunition Taken
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police in Fond du Lac are looking for a person who reportedly took multiple guns and ammunition from a store Friday night. Police are looking for a white male driving a vehicle that matches, or is similar to a light colored Pontiac Aztec.
Green Bay Woman Sentenced to Four Years in Prison After Setting Residence on Fire
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay woman who set her residence on fire has been sentenced to four years in prison. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc Hammer at Monday’s sentencing. 33 year old Kari Seyler previously pleaded no contest to arson after the incident at her apartment on Taylor Street. She told investigators she came home on March 31 and found a fire inside. Later, investigators learned she took a lighter and heated up a phone charger on a dresser. She then wrapped a piece of paper towel around it until it ignited. Seyler walked out and waited to see the smoke before calling 911. The fire caused about $70,000 damage. No one was injured.
Murder Suspect Requests Another Competency Exam
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Another request for a mental competency exam was submitted Monday by the attorney for a woman accused of killing and decapitating a man. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23.
Fremont Man Convicted of 9th Offense OWI
FREMONT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 60 year old Fremont man was convicted of ninth offense OWI in court today after a vehicle crash in February in Dale. At his court appearance, Allen Mande pleaded no contest. At his upcoming December 21 sentencing, prosecutors will recommend a three-year prison term; the minimum-required sentence. The maximum is 16.5 years in prison. During the February 11 incident, Mande crashed into a tree alongside State Highway 96. He told deputies he was drunk, but wouldn’t submit to standardized field sobriety tests. His blood-alcohol concentration was .133. Mande is currently at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution.
Convicted Murderer Requests to Withdraw Plea
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Convicted killer Casey Cameron has requested to withdraw his plea in the murder of Kevin Hein. Cameron was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the incident at the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. He filed a post-conviction, seeking to withdraw his plea to felony murder and other charges. On Monday, Judge Scott Woldt rejected the motion. Cameron is currently housed at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. During the October 2019 incident, Cameron went to the Short Branch Saloon to commit an armed robbery. Hein followed Cameron out of the bar, when Cameron allegedly shot him.
Convicted Murderer Won’t Be Allowed To Change His Plea
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge Monday rejected Casey Cameron’s request to withdraw his plea to the murder of Kevin “Hollywood” Hein. Cameron was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the October 2019 incident at the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. Cameron filed a post-conviction,...
Fatal Crash Under Investigation
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – An intersection on Green Bay’s west side has reopened following a deadly crash last night. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of W. Mason Street and Oneida Street for 12 hours while police investigated and cleaned up the area. The crash happened...
