Florida State

247Sports

Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville

North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
atozsports.com

Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt unveils his updated top 10 rankings following Week 9

Joel Klatt recently provided his updated top 10 rankings following the Week 9 action, and there is a new No. 1. Klatt moved Tennessee to the top spot ahead of Ohio State after an impressive win over Kentucky in Week 9. Klatt also has TCU pushing Alabama out of the top 5 after the Horned Frogs remained undefeated in Week 9.
ALABAMA STATE
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin, after online accusations, addresses comments directed at Texas A&M players

Things got a bit heated during Saturday’s game between No. 15 Ole Miss and Texas A&M, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin found himself right in the center of it. Kiffin seemingly grew frustrated with the plethora of injuries on the field from Texas A&M players, and a video surfaced showing potential comments from Kiffin directed at an Aggies player. There was no audio on Kiffin at the time, so making out exactly what was said is difficult. But regardless, Kiffin directed some sort of comment towards Texas A&M defender Bryce Anderson.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Big Upset

The 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is set to tip off next month. However, exhibition games have been taking place across the country and we had a notable upset on Sunday. Louisville lost its exhibition game to Lenoir-Rhyne. Yikes. That's not good... "Absolutely bonkers," one fan tweeted. "Yo what,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the Lions vs Packers, Bills vs Jets and Colts vs Patriots

Packers (-3) at Lions: O/U 49.5. Will you continue to fade the Green Bay Packers on a four-game losing streak or are you buying into Aaron Rodgers' words?. Well, you should know that in the last 10 meetings between the Lions and Packers, Detroit has covered eight times!. Whenever they...
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Josh Heupel shares first thoughts on Georgia matchup

In just his second season as head coach of , Josh Heupel has the Volunteers sitting in national contention at 8-0 on the season and No. 2 in the country. As Heupel continues this run with his team, he must gear it up to face No. 1 Georgia this coming weekend with the SEC East title likely on the line. Heupel was asked for his initial thoughts on Saturday night after leading Tennessee to a 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky.
KNOXVILLE, TN

