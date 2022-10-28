Things got a bit heated during Saturday’s game between No. 15 Ole Miss and Texas A&M, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin found himself right in the center of it. Kiffin seemingly grew frustrated with the plethora of injuries on the field from Texas A&M players, and a video surfaced showing potential comments from Kiffin directed at an Aggies player. There was no audio on Kiffin at the time, so making out exactly what was said is difficult. But regardless, Kiffin directed some sort of comment towards Texas A&M defender Bryce Anderson.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO