Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville
North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams, says Ohio State will get vaulted after Week 10
Paul Finebaum updated his top 4 teams on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning coming out of Week 9, but Finebaum expects this group to look different after the conclusion of Week 10. After Week 9, things look mostly the same for Finebaum with Ohio State at No. 1 followed by...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
Michigan Football Player Reportedly Taking Legal Action Following Tunnel Incident
A Michigan football player has decided to take legal action against those involved in the stadium tunnel incident on Saturday night. Gemon Green, a defensive back for the Michigan Wolverines, and his family reportedly plan to press charges against Michigan State players involved in the ...
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh believes tunnel scuffle with Michigan State will 'result in criminal charges'
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expects criminal charges to be filed after two Wolverine players sustained injuries in a post-game altercation with Michigan State players in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. Starting defensive back Gemon Green was allegedly punched by a Michigan State player, according to Harbaugh, while defensive back Ja'Den...
Joel Klatt unveils his updated top 10 rankings following Week 9
Joel Klatt recently provided his updated top 10 rankings following the Week 9 action, and there is a new No. 1. Klatt moved Tennessee to the top spot ahead of Ohio State after an impressive win over Kentucky in Week 9. Klatt also has TCU pushing Alabama out of the top 5 after the Horned Frogs remained undefeated in Week 9.
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference for 2022-23 bowl games
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
Michigan Fans Are Furious With Initial College Football Playoff Ranking
The first College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 were released Tuesday evening, with Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson rounding out the top four spots. Michigan fans, however, believe the Wolverines deserved a higher spot in the initial rankings, and some even took to twitter to ...
Things you might not have known about Michigan football's win over Michigan State
What was an emphatic win, thanks to resounding defensive play by Michigan football, was overshadowed by a postgame incident Saturday. While that was unfortunate (and unacceptable), the Wolverines beat rival Michigan State, 29-7, on the field, bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back home to Ann Arbor. If you were at...
Recruiting: California 5-star QB ready to commit; Tennessee Volunteers building momentum
The nation's No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2024 is set to come off the board this week and the Tennessee Volunteers are building a ton of recruiting momentum heading into their "No. 2 vs. No. 1" showdown against Georgia. Here's a look at the top recruiting stories of the past few days: - Julian ...
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
Lane Kiffin, after online accusations, addresses comments directed at Texas A&M players
Things got a bit heated during Saturday’s game between No. 15 Ole Miss and Texas A&M, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin found himself right in the center of it. Kiffin seemingly grew frustrated with the plethora of injuries on the field from Texas A&M players, and a video surfaced showing potential comments from Kiffin directed at an Aggies player. There was no audio on Kiffin at the time, so making out exactly what was said is difficult. But regardless, Kiffin directed some sort of comment towards Texas A&M defender Bryce Anderson.
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Watch: Peyton Manning gives Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love on national television
Tennessee legend Peyton Manning gave UT quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love during the ManningCast on Monday night. Near the end of the broadcast, Manning said he was going to dress up as Hooker for Halloween, calling the Vols quarterback “my new favorite player”. Manning also...
College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Big Upset
The 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is set to tip off next month. However, exhibition games have been taking place across the country and we had a notable upset on Sunday. Louisville lost its exhibition game to Lenoir-Rhyne. Yikes. That's not good... "Absolutely bonkers," one fan tweeted. "Yo what,"...
How to bet the Lions vs Packers, Bills vs Jets and Colts vs Patriots
Packers (-3) at Lions: O/U 49.5. Will you continue to fade the Green Bay Packers on a four-game losing streak or are you buying into Aaron Rodgers' words?. Well, you should know that in the last 10 meetings between the Lions and Packers, Detroit has covered eight times!. Whenever they...
Paul Finebaum reveals top name to watch to become Auburn's next head coach
The Auburn Tigers are soon expected to be conducting a search for the program’s next head football coach. Current coach Bryan Harsin is not likely to remain in place beyond this season, and the Tigers are reportedly closing in on hiring John Cohen as the school’s new athletic director.
Josh Heupel shares first thoughts on Georgia matchup
In just his second season as head coach of , Josh Heupel has the Volunteers sitting in national contention at 8-0 on the season and No. 2 in the country. As Heupel continues this run with his team, he must gear it up to face No. 1 Georgia this coming weekend with the SEC East title likely on the line. Heupel was asked for his initial thoughts on Saturday night after leading Tennessee to a 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky.
