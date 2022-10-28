Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
NBC New York
Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
NBC New York
Fox Earnings Lifted by Advertising Revenue From Free Streaming Service Tubi
Fox Corp. said Tubi, its free ad-supported streaming service, saw revenue growth of nearly 30% during its first fiscal quarter. Fox acquired Tubi in 2020 and said it invested $50 million in the service this past quarter. Tubi had its highest viewing time in the last quarter at 1.3 billion...
NBC New York
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
Comments / 0