Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain
Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade
The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Poles’ blockbuster moves to trade...
Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool
Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old receiver with a year-and-a-half left on his contract. He has two straight seasons of 800-plus...
Report: Bears trade Roquan Smith to the Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker A.J Klein and a second and fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, first reported by Jay Glazer. According to Adam Schefter, the Bears will pay $4.83 million of Smith's owed $5.4 million for the rest...
2 players Bears may trade next, after Roquan Smith deal
Less than one week after pulling off the blockbuster trade to send Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Ryan Poles did it again. On Monday, the Bears reportedly traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. This trade will be the biggest move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and there’s a good chance it will be the last, but Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham will be working diligently until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Nov. 1. If the front office is able to work out one more last minute deal, it will likely be for one of these two players.
What number will Chase Claypool wear for the Bears?
On Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for their own 2023 second-round pick. Claypool will join Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and others in the wide receiver core. As...
NFL analyst says trade for Claypool to evaluate Fields
The Chicago Bears kept the ball rolling in the trade market after dealing away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith – this time acquiring Chase Claypool in exchange for their 2023 second-round pick. Ryan Poles & Co. are finally addressing the dire need for pass catchers to help Justin Fields....
Ezekiel Elliott INACTIVE for Bears game
The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the Week 8 matchup as works through a knee injury. That will leave Tony Pollard as the Cowboys’ lead back. Dallas also signed practice squad running back Malik Davis from the practice squad to the roster, so there’s a chance he gets his first NFL carry against the Bears. Davis was a Cowboys undrafted free agent following this year’s draft.
When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline?
The 2022 NFL season is close to hitting its halfway point as the calendar flips from October to November. Fans have already begun to turn their eyes to the upcoming trade deadline, which is only a few hours away. NFL teams have already made notable changes over the past few...
Bears among NFL trade deadline winners while Packers flop
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline came and went Tuesday, and there was no shortage of moves made. The Bears were extremely active as general manager Ryan Poles started reshaping the roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars also made a move for their future, acquiring wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons. At the same time, the Miami Dolphins added star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to aid their Super Bowl pursuit.
Dolphins add star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb in trade with Broncos
The AFC East just keeps getting better. Before Tuesday's trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins reportedly acquired star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. Denver will acquire a 2023 first-round pick, which is originally from the San Francisco 49ers, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. In addition to Chubb, the Dolphins will get back a 2025 fifth-round selection.
How Roquan went from centerpiece of Bears' rebuild to traded
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the end, Bears general manager saw the writing on the wall with linebacker Roquan Smith. As much as Poles loved "the player and the person," the Bears' future wasn't going to include Smith. On Monday, Poles traded Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023...
The 5 biggest NFL trade deadline deals that did and didn't happen
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. And, boy, what a trade deadline it was. After several big names were moved in the leadup to the deadline, chaos ensued Tuesday in what turned out to be one of the more active deadline days in recent memory. Now that...
Super Bowl LVII odds after 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline delivered chaos and endless tweet notifications, and now rosters are mostly set as some teams prepare for a potential playoff push while others start studying college football film more intensely. Among the biggest headliners of the trade deadline involved tight end T.J. Hockenson moving from...
WATCH: Patrick Peterson mocks Kyler Murray with hilarious celebration
Patrick Peterson had some fun at Kyler Murray's expense on Sunday. After Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked off the Arizona Cardinals quarterback in the third quarter, the Minnesota defense ran to the end zone to celebrate the turnover. Peterson used the moment to mock his former teammate, breaking out a...
Claypool reunites with Notre Dame teammate Kmet
Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet both showed their NFL talents at the University of Notre Dame, where they spent three years together as teammates. Between 2017-19, the two shared the field as pass-catchers for the Fighting Irish. In return, they were selected six picks away from each other in the NFL draft.
Bears show signs they're building legit offense
Don’t look now, but is the Bears offense on its way to carrying the defense? For the second week in a row, the offense and Justin Fields took a step in the right direction and outpaced their season average in scoring. Coming into Week 8, the Bears had averaged 18 points per game. On Sunday they put up 29 points.
What did the Bears get for Roquan Smith?
On Monday, the Bears surprised fans and outsiders by trading away star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Chicago Bears receive: Ravens' 2023 second- and fifth-round picks, LB A.J Klein. The Bears added draft capital to their 2023 draft arsenal, along with the fourth-round pick they received from the...
Vikings acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson from Lions
The Minnesota Vikings just made a move with one of their biggest rivals. The team acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions just hours before the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Minnesota announced it sent a 2023 second-rounder and 2024 third-rounder to Detroit for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-rounder and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder:
Report: Falcons’ Calvin Ridley traded to Jaguars ahead of trade deadline
With just under an hour left in this year's NFL trade deadline, the deals just keep rolling in. The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly finalizing a deal that will send wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is reported that the Falcons are receiving a 2023 fifth-round pick along...
