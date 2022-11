Chef and restaurateur Ryan Ratino announced last week a new restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale set to open in 2023. The Washington, D.C.-based chef of two-Michelin-starred JÔNT and Michelin-starred Bresca will bring the yet-unnamed restaurant to life alongside Ford Hospitality Group. At just 31...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO