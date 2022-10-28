ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Comments / 5

1NewAfrican
4d ago

Well , at least the city of burien took a step in the right direction. As for rules and regulations...why is a prospective tenant have to earn three times the rent to qualify for tenancy ? Now , this is a matter that needs to be addressed. By the way , it should cost approximately six thousand dollars to rent a apartment at the rate of fifteen hundred a month !

Reply(1)
4
Scott Carey
4d ago

we had drug dealers in the appointment across from us and the manager couldn't kick them out because of the moratorium. Glad they are gone now, we have a much nicer neighborhood

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tacoma Daily Index

Tacoma’s Hilltop and Stadium Districts

If you have travelled through the Stadium or Hilltop neighborhoods in the past year or so, you could not miss the tracks, road closures and seemingly eternal construction signs, crews and obstructions. As much as many of us might find it hard to believe, this disruption is not forever. And,...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income

Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
TACOMA, WA
lhslog.com

Seattle Serial Killer – Rumor or Truth?

On October 15th, an Instagram post from DubseaTV went viral, saying, “So far, four women have been found in the SODO and Burien area.” It went on to claim that there was a case that Seattle police were investigating about a serial killer, who posed the bodies of the women they killed similarly. This post was immediately shared by many Seattle citizens, encouraging people to stay safe and avoid this possible danger.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Rollover Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

The Washington State Patrol responded to a rollover crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the SR 520 Floating Bridge. According to the authorities, the driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The officials believe that the windstorm indirectly caused the rollover. WSP said the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Get ready for $2 fares on Tacoma’s T Line

They say there is no such thing as a free ride, and Tacoma’s T Line is about to prove that statement true. Riders of the T Line will have to pay when the extension opens next year, but it won’t break the bank. According to Sound Transit, the...
TACOMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches

There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree

South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel. A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments

TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy