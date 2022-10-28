ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

WTNH

Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Breaks Out in West Haven Home Where University Students Lived

Several people were forced out of a Gilbert Street home by a fire in West Haven Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the home around 6 a.m. and found fire coming from the third floor. There are eight total residents who live in the home and some of those residents are...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Mattress flies off vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash. According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

4 People Taken to the Hospital After Waterbury Car Accident

Fire officials said four people were hospitalized after getting into a car crash in Waterbury Tuesday evening. The accident happened in the 100 block of Chase Avenue a little before 5 p.m. Firefighters said two cars were involved. A total of four people were taken to the hospital. The extent...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon

Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Serious injuries reported in Manchester motorcycle crash

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A motorcycle rider was seriously hurt in a crash in Manchester on Monday night. According to police, it happened on Green Road near North Elm Street around 9 p.m. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the rider was traveling westbound on Green Road when the rider...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Middletown police investigating shooting at a hookah lounge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was injured following a shooting at a hookah lounge in Middletown on Sunday morning. Police said around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the Midnight Hookah Lounge on South Main Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, security told police there was a disturbance inside and everyone […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Wallingford police investigating playground fire as arson

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a suspicious fire at a local playground, which they are calling intentional. Lynn Bellucci is a mother of two who says she’s enjoyed bringing her children to the same park she grew up going to. But, after this weekend’s arson at Doolittle Park, she’s having second thoughts. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Car Drives Into Active Crime Scene, Hits Police Cruiser in Waterbury

A car allegedly drove through an active crime scene and hit a police cruiser while officers were investigating a deadly crash in Waterbury. The incident happened on Chase Avenue Tuesday night. Police were investigating a pedestrian crash in the area when a car drove through the crime scene, hitting a police cruiser and another unoccupied car while trying to flee.
WATERBURY, CT
NECN

Conn. Man Killed in Shooting on Halloween

A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in Waterbury Monday evening and police are investigating his death as a homicide. Officers responded to Willow Street just after 4 p.m. on Halloween to investigate reports of gunshots, then learned that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured After Serious Crash on Route 8 South in Harwinton

LifeStar transported two people to hospitals after a serious crash on Route 8 south in Harwinton on Sunday. State police said troopers were notified of a rollover crash on Route 8 southbound near exit 42 around 10:46 a.m. According to state police, serious injuries were reported and LifeStar transported two...
HARWINTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
fallriverreporter.com

One minor killed, another minor injured, in serious early morning crash on Route 95

A minor has been killed and another injured in a serious early morning crash on Sunday on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, this morning just after 4:00 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received multiple E-911 calls for a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North, in the vicinity of exit 3, in the Town of Richmond. Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.
RICHMOND, RI
WTNH

Bridgeport man lit on fire after explosion

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Vernon Street and Berkshire Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. A man was working on a vehicle at the location when something exploded, lighting the man on fire. Crews from the Bridgeport fire department, police department, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

