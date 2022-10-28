On June 4th, 1989, thirteen-year-old Russell Evans was found lying in the street at 1:05 am in Spokane, Washington. It appeared that he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. He was found by a woman named Sandy Ferris. Along with her friend, the two waited for the ambulance and paramedics to arrive while Evans was in critical condition. According to them, he was continuously calling out for someone named Brian. The paramedics arrived at 1:30 am and he was immediately taken to the hospital. In a devastating turn, Russell Evans died from his injuries a little after 9:00 am.

