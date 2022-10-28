Read full article on original website
Jane's Addiction cancels five shows on tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Spokane show unaffected
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two weeks before their show with the Smashing Pumpkins at the Spokane Arena, alternative rock giants Jane's Addiction had to pull out of several shows after lead singer Perry Farrell suffered an injury that prevented him from performing. Known for their high-energy set with memorable hits...
KREM
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, and more bringing 'Holidaze of Blaze' to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snoop Dogg hopes to light up the holidays in Spokane. The rapper will bring his ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ show to Spokane Arena on December 15. The concert is schedule for 7:00 p.m. The concert will also feature T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and...
What is your favorite movie based in Spokane?
From teen movies to horror, Spokane has been the location for some amazing films over the years. It's a wonderful feeling to see your familiar landscapes and architectures on the big screen. What's your favorite movie based in Spokane?
Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her “Queen of Me” tour at the Spokane Arena. She’ll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
farmforum.net
Lodge-style 'Coeur d’Alene' a luxurious delight
The Coeur d'Alene is an exceptionally large, richly windowed, Chalet-style home plan. A delight to behold, its expansive interior offers a multitude of gathering and private spaces. Natural wood posts and a two-high stack of gables accented by king posts and struts create an impressively lofty entry. Custom windows accent...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
KHQ Right Now
Trick-or-Treating forecast: spooky, rainy, and chilly
Hold onto your witch hats and masks tomorrow, gusty winds and rain showers are coming for Spokane this Halloween!. Sad news for the families trick-or-treating this Monday, it is going to be a cold and rainy night! Don’t be scared if you feel some strong wind gusts or see a black cat crossing the road, this weather might just add to the spooky Halloween feel!
KXLY
Rain moving in late Halloween evening for a soggy Tuesday – Kris
We are tracking rainy weather moving in Halloween night and continuing through Tuesday. We are also tracking a potentially significant storm late this week. That storm is expected to bring rain, snow and possibly damaging winds. Plan your Tuesday. It’s going to be a wet Tuesday with a cold rain...
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for attempted carjacking and kidnaping on Halloween
An attempted car jacking and kidnapping on Halloween has lead to the arrest of a Spokane Man. Jeffery Johnson will likely face a judge later today.
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Spokane?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
KHQ Right Now
'Loud boom': Spokane police confirm explosive device went off in Hillyard neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed an explosive device went off inside a Hillyard neighborhood recycling bin just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. SPD said it went off at the intersection of Everett and Regal. Multiple neighbors in the area heard the explosion and called police. "At...
North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
KLEWTV
Slight chance of snow Tuesdsay through Wednesday for our region
The National Weather Service Spokane said on Monday that snow levels will lower near. valley floors late Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow showers in the mountains will bring the greatest risk for wintry travel conditions. "We are closely watching Wednesday morning for a few snow bands that could bring slushy lowland...
11-year-old found safe and returned to family
SPOKANE, Wash. — 11-year-old Jaiden L. Bourquin is safe and reunited with his family. He was last seen leaving his school, Frances Scott Elementary, at around 3 p.m. on Monday. Bourquin was seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with zipper pockets, black shoes, and a black backpack. He is about 4’9″ and weighs 120 lbs. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
Victim's Friend May Have Witnessed 1989 Hit-And-Run
On June 4th, 1989, thirteen-year-old Russell Evans was found lying in the street at 1:05 am in Spokane, Washington. It appeared that he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. He was found by a woman named Sandy Ferris. Along with her friend, the two waited for the ambulance and paramedics to arrive while Evans was in critical condition. According to them, he was continuously calling out for someone named Brian. The paramedics arrived at 1:30 am and he was immediately taken to the hospital. In a devastating turn, Russell Evans died from his injuries a little after 9:00 am.
KHQ Right Now
11-year-old boy who was missing has been found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing boy and is asking the public for help. 11-year-old Jaiden Bourquin was last seen on Oct. 31 around 3 p.m. as he was leaving Francis Scott Elementary on 3737 E. 5th Ave. Jaiden is white, approximately 4'9", and...
KHQ Right Now
Documents: Body found near High Bridge Park was tied up, blindfolded before being shot
SPOKANE, Wash . - There's new details on the body that was found near High Bridge Park last week. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, documents show the man was tied up, gagged and blindfolded before being shot. Police said there was a pool of blood around the man's head and shell casings near his feet along with several footprints around his body.
