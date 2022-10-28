Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Elon Musk Has Pulled More Than 50 Tesla Employees Into His Twitter Takeover
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
NBC Connecticut
Ad Giant IPG Advises Brands to Pause Twitter Spending After Musk Takeover
Interpublic Group is recommending that clients of its IPG Media Brands agencies suspend all paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week. The advertising giant suggested clients wait for more clarity on the social network's plans for trust and safety. Since Musk took Twitter private on Oct. 28, the...
NBC Connecticut
Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Tesla crash trial in California hinges on question of 'man vs machine'
Nov 1 (Reuters) - A manslaughter trial set to begin in Los Angeles for a fatal crash caused by a Tesla (TSLA.O) operating on Autopilot presents a first-of-its kind test for the legal responsibility of a human driver in a car that was partly driving itself, legal experts say.
NBC Connecticut
Twitter Reportedly Limits Employee Access to Content-Moderation Tools as Midterm Election Nears
Bloomberg News reported that Twitter shut off employee access to certain content moderation and policy enforcement tools. The move comes just before midterm elections in the U.S. Elon Musk said on Friday, after taking control of Twitter, that he plans to form a "content moderation council." Elon Musk's Twitter has...
NBC Connecticut
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
Comments / 0