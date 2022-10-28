ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Elon Musk Has Pulled More Than 50 Tesla Employees Into His Twitter Takeover

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
NBC Connecticut

Ad Giant IPG Advises Brands to Pause Twitter Spending After Musk Takeover

Interpublic Group is recommending that clients of its IPG Media Brands agencies suspend all paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week. The advertising giant suggested clients wait for more clarity on the social network's plans for trust and safety. Since Musk took Twitter private on Oct. 28, the...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says

"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
Reuters

Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020

Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...

