Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Zulu coronation: Crowds gather in South Africa for king Misuzulu coronation
Celebratory songs, chants and dance have filled the main stadium in South Africa's coastal city of Durban ahead of the historic coronation of the Zulu king. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, 49, will be formally acknowledged as a monarch. It will be the first Zulu coronation since South Africa became a...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
‘Monstrous’ east African oil project will emit vast amounts of carbon, data shows
An oil pipeline under construction in east Africa will produce vast amounts of carbon dioxide, according to new analysis. The project will result in 379m tonnes of climate-heating pollution, according to an expert assessment, more than 25 times the combined annual emissions of Uganda and Tanzania, the host nations. The...
South Africa’s first new Zulu king in 51 years crowned in Durban
Tens of thousands of people gathered at a football stadium in Durban on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of South Africa’s Zulu king. President Cyril Ramaphosa was to hand over the certificate to formally recognise the 48-year-old new ruler of the country’s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.
Johannesburg’s informal traders face abuse: the city’s ‘world class’ aspirations create hostility towards them
Unemployment and the rising cost of living force many people to make a living in the informal economy, particularly street trading. While it is difficult to measure the size of the informal economy, some studies show that more than 60% of employed people in the world work in the informal economy. It’s over 80% in Africa, and the trend is increasing.
maritime-executive.com
With Israeli-Lebanese Accord Complete, Karish Produces First Gas
Just weeks after the completion of a new accord to settle Israel's EEZ boundary with Lebanon, energy company Energean has begun production at the Karish offshore gas field, the resource at the center of the border dispute. According to Energean, gas has begun to flow from one of Karish's main...
Britain faces £100m loss over drilling at biggest new oil field, says research
Norwegian firm wants to develop Rosebank field in North Sea but Sunak’s tax break for fossil fuel producers could cost UK dear
kitco.com
Copper: the most important metal we’re running short of
Copper is one of the most important metals with more than 20 million tonnes consumed each year across a variety of industries, including building construction (wiring & piping,) power generation/ transmission, and electronic product manufacturing. World mined copper production, in thousands of tonnes. Source: US Geological Survey. In recent years,...
blockchain.news
Switzerland City Lugano Signs Agreement With El Salvador To Enhance Bitcoin Adoption in The Regions
On Friday, the Swiss city of Lugano and the country of El Salvador signed an economic cooperation agreement aimed at boosting Bitcoin adoption in their own regions and neighboring states and nations. The two crypto friendly jurisdictions signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on economic cooperation at Lugano city’s Plan...
BBC
Telangana’s ambitious palm oil strategy to help India reduce import
An 80km (49.7mile) road in Khammam district of the southern Indian state of Telangana is dotted with palm oil plantations on both sides. Nagarjuna is among several farmers here who have been planting saplings of the oil palm tree in their fields this season. The 50-year-old had suffered huge losses...
getnews.info
Solar energy will be one of the fastest-growing renewable energy sources in 2022-25 – Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence, a leading market intelligence and advisory firm forecasts global renewable market dynamics in 2022-2025. Mordor Intelligence, a leading market intelligence and advisory firm forecast global renewable market dynamics in 2022-2025. As the world focuses more on energy, security, and decreasing carbon emissions, the energy and power sector landscape is rapidly changing. Volatile oil and gas prices have been caused by Europe’s changing dynamics with the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While the oil and gas situation remains uncertain, Solar and wind energy solutions will continue to lead the renewable energy domains globally.
DR Congo expels Rwandan ambassador as M23 rebels gain ground
The authorities in Kinshasa on Saturday announced they were expelling the Rwandan ambassador as M23 rebels they accuse Kigali of supporting made fresh gains in the east of the troubled country. Given Rwanda's continued support for the rebels, the defence council, presided over by President Felix Tshisekedi, had decided to ask the government to give Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karega 48 hours to leave the country.
rigzone.com
Onshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Spend To Reach $369B By 2028
Almost 310,000km of new pipelines are forecast to be installed between 2022 and 2028, translating into a spend of $369 billion. — Initial findings from Westwood’s upcoming onshore pipeline market forecast indicate that the outlook for oil and gas-related pipelines has improved in 2021, driven by higher commodity prices and a recognition from numerous markets that diversification in supply is required. Overall, almost 310,000km of new pipelines are forecast to be installed between 2022 and 2028, translating into a spend of $369 billion.
How debt-for-climate swaps can help solve low-income countries' fiscal and environmental challenges at the same time
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley spoke passionately to the United Nations General Assembly in September about the mounting debt many developing countries are shouldering and its increasing impact on their ability to thrive. The average debt for low- and middle-income countries, excluding China, reached 42% of their gross national income in 2020, up from 26% in 2011. For countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, the annual payments just to service that debt averaged 30% of their total exports. At the same time, these countries are facing a “triple crisis of climate change, of pandemic and indeed now the conflict that...
Sharp fall in China’s global standing as poll shows backing for Taiwan defence
China’s reputation has deteriorated rapidly over the last four years, particularly in the west, and a large share of global opinion would back some form of international help for Taiwan if Beijing tries to take the island by force, according to a survey. It comes as Xi Jinping warned...
Indonesia revokes firms' fever syrup licences amid inquiry into 150 deaths
JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's food and drug agency said on Monday it had revoked licenses for syrup-type drug production by two local firms for violating manufacturing rules, as it investigates the deaths of more than 150 children due to acute kidney injury (AKI).
teslarati.com
Tesla has mulled over buying 20% stake of mining giant Glencore
Tesla has talked with Glencore about buying stake of the Swiss mining giant. Sources close to the matter told Financial Times that Tesla and Glencore held preliminary discussions last year. Talks between the company continued until March 2022. Glencore’s chief executive Gary Eagle visited Tesla’s Fremont Factory in March.
UK-backed battery firm Britishvolt considers entering administration
The UK government-backed battery startup Britishvolt is considering entering administration with the potential loss of almost 300 jobs after it struggled to find investors willing to fund its effort to build a giant £3.8bn “gigafactory” in north-east England. The company could announce an administration as soon as...
Tesla Explored Procuring Stake In This Swiss Mining Company To Secure EV Battery Supply
Tesla Inc TSLA discussed with Glencore Plc GLCNF GLNCY about acquiring a stake in the Swiss commodities group. The discussion reflected how global carmakers sought to build ties with the mining industry to secure materials needed for the rollout of electric vehicles, the Financial Times reported. Preliminary discussions about Elon...
Comments / 0