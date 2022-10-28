ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Zulu coronation: Crowds gather in South Africa for king Misuzulu coronation

Celebratory songs, chants and dance have filled the main stadium in South Africa's coastal city of Durban ahead of the historic coronation of the Zulu king. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, 49, will be formally acknowledged as a monarch. It will be the first Zulu coronation since South Africa became a...
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
The Guardian

South Africa’s first new Zulu king in 51 years crowned in Durban

Tens of thousands of people gathered at a football stadium in Durban on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of South Africa’s Zulu king. President Cyril Ramaphosa was to hand over the certificate to formally recognise the 48-year-old new ruler of the country’s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.
The Conversation Africa

Johannesburg’s informal traders face abuse: the city’s ‘world class’ aspirations create hostility towards them

Unemployment and the rising cost of living force many people to make a living in the informal economy, particularly street trading. While it is difficult to measure the size of the informal economy, some studies show that more than 60% of employed people in the world work in the informal economy. It’s over 80% in Africa, and the trend is increasing.
maritime-executive.com

With Israeli-Lebanese Accord Complete, Karish Produces First Gas

Just weeks after the completion of a new accord to settle Israel's EEZ boundary with Lebanon, energy company Energean has begun production at the Karish offshore gas field, the resource at the center of the border dispute. According to Energean, gas has begun to flow from one of Karish's main...
kitco.com

Copper: the most important metal we’re running short of

Copper is one of the most important metals with more than 20 million tonnes consumed each year across a variety of industries, including building construction (wiring & piping,) power generation/ transmission, and electronic product manufacturing. World mined copper production, in thousands of tonnes. Source: US Geological Survey. In recent years,...
BBC

Telangana’s ambitious palm oil strategy to help India reduce import

An 80km (49.7mile) road in Khammam district of the southern Indian state of Telangana is dotted with palm oil plantations on both sides. Nagarjuna is among several farmers here who have been planting saplings of the oil palm tree in their fields this season. The 50-year-old had suffered huge losses...
getnews.info

Solar energy will be one of the fastest-growing renewable energy sources in 2022-25 – Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence, a leading market intelligence and advisory firm forecasts global renewable market dynamics in 2022-2025. Mordor Intelligence, a leading market intelligence and advisory firm forecast global renewable market dynamics in 2022-2025. As the world focuses more on energy, security, and decreasing carbon emissions, the energy and power sector landscape is rapidly changing. Volatile oil and gas prices have been caused by Europe’s changing dynamics with the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While the oil and gas situation remains uncertain, Solar and wind energy solutions will continue to lead the renewable energy domains globally.
AFP

DR Congo expels Rwandan ambassador as M23 rebels gain ground

The authorities in Kinshasa on Saturday announced they were expelling the Rwandan ambassador as M23 rebels they accuse Kigali of supporting made fresh gains in the east of the troubled country. Given Rwanda's continued support for the rebels, the defence council, presided over by President Felix Tshisekedi, had decided to ask the government to give Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karega 48 hours to leave the country.
rigzone.com

Onshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Spend To Reach $369B By 2028

Almost 310,000km of new pipelines are forecast to be installed between 2022 and 2028, translating into a spend of $369 billion. — Initial findings from Westwood’s upcoming onshore pipeline market forecast indicate that the outlook for oil and gas-related pipelines has improved in 2021, driven by higher commodity prices and a recognition from numerous markets that diversification in supply is required. Overall, almost 310,000km of new pipelines are forecast to be installed between 2022 and 2028, translating into a spend of $369 billion.
The Conversation U.S.

How debt-for-climate swaps can help solve low-income countries' fiscal and environmental challenges at the same time

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley spoke passionately to the United Nations General Assembly in September about the mounting debt many developing countries are shouldering and its increasing impact on their ability to thrive. The average debt for low- and middle-income countries, excluding China, reached 42% of their gross national income in 2020, up from 26% in 2011. For countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, the annual payments just to service that debt averaged 30% of their total exports. At the same time, these countries are facing a “triple crisis of climate change, of pandemic and indeed now the conflict that...
teslarati.com

Tesla has mulled over buying 20% stake of mining giant Glencore

Tesla has talked with Glencore about buying stake of the Swiss mining giant. Sources close to the matter told Financial Times that Tesla and Glencore held preliminary discussions last year. Talks between the company continued until March 2022. Glencore’s chief executive Gary Eagle visited Tesla’s Fremont Factory in March.
The Guardian

UK-backed battery firm Britishvolt considers entering administration

The UK government-backed battery startup Britishvolt is considering entering administration with the potential loss of almost 300 jobs after it struggled to find investors willing to fund its effort to build a giant £3.8bn “gigafactory” in north-east England. The company could announce an administration as soon as...

