Two sentenced for trafficking drugs in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men in separate drug investigations that were found to be selling multiple drugs within Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jonathan Orlando Fontanez, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, was part of a drug trafficking organization distributing large quantities of cocaine, and fentanyl tablets disguised as 30-milligram oxycodone pills.

In September 2021, a search warrant executed on Fontanez’s house, and at other locations, related to the drug trafficking, resulted in the seizure of almost $100,000 in cash, approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills, and more than 10 kilograms of cocaine.

Fontanez was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by a 3-year supervised release.

According to Attorney Karam, Jean Hernandez, 33, of Scranton, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.

Officials say Hernandez had knowingly received multiple mail packages each containing approximately two kilograms of cocaine at his Scranton home, with the intent to later distribute the cocaine between April and May of 2021.

Hernandez was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

