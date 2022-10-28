ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, NY

A luxe development is heading to a low-key pocket of the Hudson Valley

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030Lwv_0iqctDQZ00


Head to the grocery store in Germantown, NY, and you might bump into Chloë Sevigny.

This under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot — where the actress has been spotted going down grocery aisles — isn’t as well known as popular Woodstock or Hudson.

That’s exactly what caught the attention of New York City developer Roger Bittenbender, of Soho’s 150 Wooster fame — where a penthouse sold for $32.5 million in 2018 to billionaire private equity investor, and Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa co-owner, Wes Edens.

Now Bittenbender, like many New Yorkers who rediscovered the beauty of upstate New York during the pandemic, is building a new development named Fox Hollow on close to 90 acres in historic Germantown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEHaG_0iqctDQZ00
A bedroom inside one of Fox Hollow’s new houses.
Gabriel Zimmer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbPMf_0iqctDQZ00
The development’s new homes sit on between 5 and 15 acres of prime upstate land.
Gabriel Zimmer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAXKC_0iqctDQZ00
A pool at one of the 12 Fox Hollow homes.
Gabriel Zimmer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neknO_0iqctDQZ00
Enjoy vistas of the idyllic surroundings.
Gabriel Zimmer

Think idyllic rolling hills, streams, woodlands and Catskill views — and the wealthy hipsters who love them. The development consists of a dozen new houses on 5 to 15 acres starting at $1.89 million. Call it a “modern country” aesthetic with minimalist design and other styles.

The homes all have names like Loft (industrial) and Rift (Scandinavian) and can come with optional customized add-ons like a heated saltwater pool, a pool house, an outdoor kitchen — and more.

It offers a “downtown goes upstate” vibe for post-pandemic New Yorkers in search of a weekend sanctuary house for apple-picking or fresh air, all within driving distance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million

On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?

There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Second Time in a Week! Orange County has Big Lottery Winner

Orange County is quickly becoming the luckiest county in the Hudson Valley!. In the last few weeks, many of us have gotten caught up in Powerball "mania" all across the Hudson Valley! Just last week there was a big winner in Chester, where one player won a cool $1 million second prize in the popular game. With nobody matching all five numbers and the Powerball in quite some time, the current jackpot for this Wednesday (11/2) is $1.2 Billion.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

PDQ Printing New Paltz Quietly Closes Storefront, Why?

PDQ Printing Operating on Web/Phone Based Ordering System. What had been a very popular business in New Paltz for quite some time, PDQ Printing, formerly in the New Paltz Plaza on Rt. 299, no longer has a storefront location for the business. Locals began noticing some services no longer being offered at the location, like their UPS and FedEx package services being removed from the store, and now they no longer have a store for customers to visit.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022

Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-SUNY New Paltz Student Sentenced For Murdering Mom Found In Garbage Container

A former Hudson Valley college student has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to brutally murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a garbage can. Jared Eng, age 25, who attended SUNY New Paltz in Ulster County, was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January 2019 murder that took place in New York City in the Tribeca apartment he shared with his mother Paula Chin, said the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy