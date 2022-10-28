ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Who Is The Scariest Halloween Villain? [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9ljS_0iqctBf700

Source: @IAmGWoods / Radio One Inc.


Since it’s Halloween season, we had to discuss the scariest movies and villains. There are a lot of scary favorites but there was a study conducted to find the 10 scariest horror movie villains of all time and we have the results.  A “villain effectiveness score” was calculated by using the average number of kills and jump scares.  Heat the results and scores in the video below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions )

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CliRp_0iqctBf700

Comments / 0

Related
A.V. Club

Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie

[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
epicstream.com

New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+ in November 2022

Now that Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 has just concluded its run on Disney+ while Star Wars: Andor is more than halfway through Season 1, but the streamer has more titles coming to its platform this November. Star Wars fans will get to enjoy the final four episodes...
IGN

Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Sea of Troubles: Champion Reveal Trailer

Two new Champions, inspired by the Marvel films, are coming to the mobile fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions. Check out the latest trailer for the reveal and see Shuri [Avengers: Infinity War] and Attuma [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] in action, including the characters' abilities like Attuma's Raging Typhoon, Shuri's Vibranium Voltaics, and more.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Original Netflix Movies

Since it began providing original content in 2012, Netflix has seen 11 of its films win a total of 16 Academy Awards. Along the way, though, the streaming service has had its share of misfires. ( (On the plus side, here are the 25 best original Netflix movies.) To determine the worst Netflix original movies, […]
ComicBook

New DC Studios Boss James Gunn Celebrates Halloween with Deadman Tease

In just a matter of hours, James Gunn will officially start his new role as co-CEO and co-chair of DC Studios, the fresh new film studio overseeing all live-action and animated content featuring characters from DC Comics. Ahead of his new position, the filmmaker shared Halloween well wishes with all of his followers on Twitter alongside a snippet including Deadman.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ most underrated Jedi finally get their due as ‘Stranger Things’ star talks spilling season 5 secrets

It’s Halloween, so we know you’re in a horror mood, but that’s no excuse to overlook the sci-fi genre as you don your overly revealing costume and/or gorge yourself on candy. This Monday, we’ve received a range of updates on such franchises as Doctor Who, Star Wars, and Stranger Things, all of which have some game-changing new developments on the horizon that both the stars and the fans have been chewing over. Let’s take a look at the latest sizzling intel from the sci-fi sphere.
ComicBook

Stranger Things Day 2022 Events Announced by Netflix

Netflix has officially announced the fifth annual Stranger Things Day celebration. The festivities will take place on November 6th, the date that Will Byers first became trapped in the Upside Down. Netflix is coordinating in-person and online opportunities for fans to commemorate the date. These include watch parties, theatrical screenings, merchandise, giveaways, and more. These events will likely only whet eager fans' appetites for the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix's 1980s-set supernatural sci-fi series, created by the Duffer Brothers. The fourth season of Stranger Things debuted earlier this year, captivating fans with its tragic turns and killer '80s soundtrack.
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Billie’s Parents Have Met Her BF Jesse—Here’s if They Approve of Their Age Gap

A callout? After going public, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s age gap has been a hot topic in the sphere of celebrity dating. The “bad guy” singer and the “Sweater Weather” musician might have poked fun at the criticism. On Halloween weekend, Billie dressed up as a baby, while her boyfriend Jesse was dressed up as an old man. Billie made the relationship official on her Instagram when she posted her and Jesse’s costumes in a photo at the end of a carousel. Fans immediately reacted to the costumes on Twitter on the Twitter account PopCrave. One person who quote-tweeted the...
WDW News Today

New Details Revealed for Platinum Annual Passholder Access to Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood

With Super Nintendo World set to open in early 2023, Universal Studios Hollywood Platinum Annual Passholders are learning what privileges they will and won’t have. Passholders, who receive one-time Universal Express access to each attraction after 3 PM, won’t have Express access to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge when it opens. But they will be able to visit Super Nintendo World without a reservation any time after 3 PM when reservations are required. This is the only pass level with the Express perk, which means that reservations will likely be needed at some point for general guests, as well as Gold and Silver Annual Passholders, and California Neighbor Passholders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IGN

Fortnite x Star Wars - Official Skywalker Week Trailer

Watch the Fortnite x Star Wars Skywalker Week collaboration trailer, celebrating the arrival of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo in the popular battle royale. Lightsabers, including Luke's Blue Lightsaber (A New Hope) and Green Lightsaber (Return of the Jedi) can be found as floor loot. Players can also get their hands on Darth Vader's Lightsaber, providing they manage to defeat the Sith Lord first.
disneyfoodblog.com

First Look at the 2022 Star Wars Life Day Merchandise

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Did you know about this holiday in the Star Wars universe?. We’ve already started to see Star Wars merchandise and advent calendars become available online for the holiday season...
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

728
Followers
2K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy