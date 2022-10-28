Read full article on original website
Related
winonapost.com
Woodworth receives YMCA Volunteer Leadership Award
The Winona Family YMCA proudly nominated Nathan Woodworth for a YMCA Volunteer Leadership Award. Award recipients were honored at the YMCA Fall Conference in La Crosse, Wis., on October 6. The recognition stated, "Nathan Woodworth has made an incredible impact on our organization. He's volunteered extensive time on the board,...
winonapost.com
30th annual Veterans Day 24-Hour vigil
We will be celebrating our 30th annual Veterans Day Vigil at Winona Veterans Park on November 11. If you would like to recognize and support our veterans by standing watch or volunteering, please contact Roger Reitmeier at 507-450-2483 or rogkat66@hbci.com. All are welcome!
winonapost.com
Winona Health Volunteers’ Fantasy of Trees Nov. 7 - 18
The Winona Health Volunteers present Fantasy of Trees & More in the Winona Health clinic lobby, 855 Mankato Avenue, in Winona. The event runs from Monday, November 7, through Friday November 18, 2022. Fantasy of Trees & More features a chance to win one-of-a-kind seasonal and holiday items. Participants can...
The final hours: Houska Park shuts down
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park. La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless. “You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities,...
winonapost.com
Foundation helps build WALC Peace Chill Room
The Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools started the Dare to Dream project as a way to encourage and support the creative spirit within the district. The goal is to provide an opportunity to apply for a grant for up to $5,000 to fund a completely new, innovative program that will support ideas to enhance learning or provide new opportunities for students of the Winona Area Public Schools.
Cost of Deer Licenses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
Big game is a big deal for the Upper Plains states that bring in big revenue. Not only when hunters spend money on ammunition and clothing, but for lodging and dining. And, regarding non-resident hunters, we're talking a huge bump to the state's coffers. Following the influx of pheasant hunters...
winonapost.com
C-FC honors four local businesses for their support
At its October 19, 2022, meeting, the Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) School Board recognized The Grove Golf Course, North End Pub, Oakridge Fabrication and Ashley Furniture Industries for their support of the school. Each company was honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards’ 2022 Business Honor Roll program. The program recognizes local school district business partners that demonstrate strong support for their local schools by providing resources or additional learning opportunities for students and staff. Each business partner provided unique and valuable contributions to the district.
Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
Popular Singing Doctor in Rochester Is Back With New Song
Way back in 2017, we started hearing a voice in Southeast Minnesota that was not just amazing...it was phenomenal. The person behind the voice soon became known as the popular Dr. Elvis who was working at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Five years later, he's singing for all of us again!
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
KIMT
Guilty plea in Fillmore County drug case involving a child
PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man charged with nine drug-related crimes pleads guilty to one of them. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, entered a guilty plea Monday to storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Kringler was arrested June 16 after the Fillmore County...
Mayo Clinic doctors share warning signs of strokes on World Stroke Day
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Today is World Stroke Day. Strokes are the number 2 cause of death in the world. According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four people over 25 will have a stroke at some point in their life. Doctors say that detecting strokes can be tricky and unexpected. “It happens unannounced and most people who come...
wearegreenbay.com
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
WEAU-TV 13
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
wwisradio.com
Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested
A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Section championship bound: Bombers handle La Crescent, set up rematch with PEM
The Cannon Falls Bomber football team will get the chance to avenge its Section 1AAA championship loss to Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) last fall as both teams once again face off on Friday, Nov. 4, at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium with the chance to go to state. The No. 2-seeded Bombers handled...
Comments / 0