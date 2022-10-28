ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

winonapost.com

Woodworth receives YMCA Volunteer Leadership Award

The Winona Family YMCA proudly nominated Nathan Woodworth for a YMCA Volunteer Leadership Award. Award recipients were honored at the YMCA Fall Conference in La Crosse, Wis., on October 6. The recognition stated, "Nathan Woodworth has made an incredible impact on our organization. He's volunteered extensive time on the board,...
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

30th annual Veterans Day 24-Hour vigil

We will be celebrating our 30th annual Veterans Day Vigil at Winona Veterans Park on November 11. If you would like to recognize and support our veterans by standing watch or volunteering, please contact Roger Reitmeier at 507-450-2483 or rogkat66@hbci.com. All are welcome!
winonapost.com

Winona Health Volunteers’ Fantasy of Trees Nov. 7 - 18

The Winona Health Volunteers present Fantasy of Trees & More in the Winona Health clinic lobby, 855 Mankato Avenue, in Winona. The event runs from Monday, November 7, through Friday November 18, 2022. Fantasy of Trees & More features a chance to win one-of-a-kind seasonal and holiday items. Participants can...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The final hours: Houska Park shuts down

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park. La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless. “You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities,...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

Foundation helps build WALC Peace Chill Room

The Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools started the Dare to Dream project as a way to encourage and support the creative spirit within the district. The goal is to provide an opportunity to apply for a grant for up to $5,000 to fund a completely new, innovative program that will support ideas to enhance learning or provide new opportunities for students of the Winona Area Public Schools.
WINONA, MN
B102.7

Cost of Deer Licenses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

Big game is a big deal for the Upper Plains states that bring in big revenue. Not only when hunters spend money on ammunition and clothing, but for lodging and dining. And, regarding non-resident hunters, we're talking a huge bump to the state's coffers. Following the influx of pheasant hunters...
IOWA STATE
winonapost.com

C-FC honors four local businesses for their support

At its October 19, 2022, meeting, the Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) School Board recognized The Grove Golf Course, North End Pub, Oakridge Fabrication and Ashley Furniture Industries for their support of the school. Each company was honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards’ 2022 Business Honor Roll program. The program recognizes local school district business partners that demonstrate strong support for their local schools by providing resources or additional learning opportunities for students and staff. Each business partner provided unique and valuable contributions to the district.
COCHRANE, WI
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
KIMT

Guilty plea in Fillmore County drug case involving a child

PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man charged with nine drug-related crimes pleads guilty to one of them. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, entered a guilty plea Monday to storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Kringler was arrested June 16 after the Fillmore County...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
STRUM, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
wwisradio.com

Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested

A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
TOMAH, WI

