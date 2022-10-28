Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Milwaukee plans to swap out police duty guns after unintentional discharges
Milwaukee Police plan to start switching out their duty guns in early 2023 after their current handguns went off unintentionally in three separate cases.
Pedestrian who survived hit-and-run seeks justice, not revenge
Marian Wasierski is in her 70s and was hit by a driver last month. She take's TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins back to the scene of the crash to share a message of resilience and to call for safer driving.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man
The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
17-year-old killed in 7th and Keefe shooting
A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen was shot and killed near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee Tuesday morning, police say.
CBS 58
Hunger Task Force calls shuttering of Coggs Center civil rights issue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Hunger Task Force officials say they're filing a civil rights complaint. Until Sunday, and for the past several decades before that, people in Milwaukee came to the Coggs Center at 1220 W. Vliet Street to get assistance. Now, those services are moving across town to the 6000 block of N. 64th St.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found
Herron Washington, 56, a Milwaukee father of 14 and a business owner, was fatally shot Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police found 20 bullet casings. His daughters don't know why anyone would want to hurt their dad.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Washington Park shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot at Washington Park Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what may have led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate shooting of girl, 13
MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl was shot Monday afternoon near Sherman Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue, according to Milwaukee police. Both Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office initially reported the teen had been shot in Washington Park around 5 p.m. But Milwaukee police say additional information helped them determine the shooting actually happened earlier in the day, around 2:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Clybourn and Plankinton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
'Hate speech' notes found taped to West Bend businesses, police seek suspect
The West Bend Police Department is seeking a suspect after numerous handwritten notes were found taped to business windows along Main Street.
Waukesha woman wears Judge Dorow costume for Halloween
For Halloween, one Waukesha woman decided to dress up “like a super hero this year.” The mom of two dressed up as Judge Jennifer Dorow who presided over the Darrell Brooks trial.
CBS 58
Waukesha leaders seek $1.5M in donations to complete Christmas parade memorials
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha leaders are asking for your help -- they say $1.5 million is needed to complete the Waukesha Christmas parade memorials. In September, the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission voted on three designs to become permanent memorials. The downtown installation is expected to be completed by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man beating death, accused killers now charged
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are now charged in connection with the beating death of a man on the city's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen. The accused are Terry Johnson, 47, and Marvin Millner, 57 – and they face the following criminal counts:
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks goes off on judge about 'shock device', is removed from courtroom
During a hearing to schedule his sentencing on Monday, October 31, Darrell Brooks went off about the "shock device" that was on his ankles during trial. He ended up being removed from the courtroom within the first 15 minutes of the hearing. Brooks was convicted on all charges against him in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021.
A 23-year-old man dies in 33rd and Center shooting
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured Saturday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
33rd and Center shooting; Milwaukee police say 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting and crash on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29. Police said the men were shot near 33rd and Center around 2:20 p.m. A 23-year-old victim died at the scene, and a 25-year-old was taken to a hospital.
