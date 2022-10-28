ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 2

 

wisconsinexaminer.com

Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Hunger Task Force calls shuttering of Coggs Center civil rights issue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Hunger Task Force officials say they're filing a civil rights complaint. Until Sunday, and for the past several decades before that, people in Milwaukee came to the Coggs Center at 1220 W. Vliet Street to get assistance. Now, those services are moving across town to the 6000 block of N. 64th St.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Washington Park shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt

MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot at Washington Park Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what may have led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate shooting of girl, 13

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl was shot Monday afternoon near Sherman Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue, according to Milwaukee police. Both Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office initially reported the teen had been shot in Washington Park around 5 p.m. But Milwaukee police say additional information helped them determine the shooting actually happened earlier in the day, around 2:30 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Clybourn and Plankinton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man beating death, accused killers now charged

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are now charged in connection with the beating death of a man on the city's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen. The accused are Terry Johnson, 47, and Marvin Millner, 57 – and they face the following criminal counts:
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks goes off on judge about 'shock device', is removed from courtroom

During a hearing to schedule his sentencing on Monday, October 31, Darrell Brooks went off about the "shock device" that was on his ankles during trial. He ended up being removed from the courtroom within the first 15 minutes of the hearing. Brooks was convicted on all charges against him in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

33rd and Center shooting; Milwaukee police say 1 dead, 1 wounded

MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting and crash on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29. Police said the men were shot near 33rd and Center around 2:20 p.m. A 23-year-old victim died at the scene, and a 25-year-old was taken to a hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI

