SMITH: Farewell to legendary Georgia Bulldogs icon Vince Dooley, a man of many talents
When the news came last Friday, on the eve of the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, that Vincent Joseph Dooley had passed away, I can’t say that I was prepared for it. I knew what was being said about his failing health, that it was not good, but I fully expected him to regain his strength and recover. There was another book to read. There was another historical site for him to explore. There was another class for him to audit. There was another garden for him to wander through, delighting in the blooms with which he would swoon and whose fragrance would intoxicate him and placate his senses. There was another game for him to watch from his box in Sanford Stadium as he observed the best team in college football playing on the field which was named for him.
Mike Fanning, part of touted Rams D-Line of '70s, dies at 69
Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at age 69. The University of Tulsa, where Fanning had worked in the athletics department for 13 years, confirmed his Sunday death. Cause of death was not revealed. "We are saddened...
High-flying No. 12 UCLA looks to avoid slipup at Arizona State
Sporting the program’s best positioning in the College Football Playoff rankings in eight years, No. 12 UCLA heads to Tempe,
Georgia OLB Nolan Smith (pec) done for season
Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, coach Kirby Smart confirmed Tuesday. Smart said Smith would undergo surgery this week and could come back to encourage his teammates at Thursday's practice ahead of Saturday's mega matchup between Georgia (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) and Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) in Athens, Ga.
Atlanta Falcons trade for cornerback Rashad Fenton
The Atlanta Falcons have acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick, the team announced Tuesday. Fenton was originally selected by the Chiefs in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina....
Atlanta Falcons trade safety Dean Marlowe to Bills for draft pick
The Atlanta Falcons have traded safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team announced Tuesday. The Falcons originally signed Marlowe as an unrestricted free agent in March. The seventh-year safety recorded seven total tackles (six solo) on defense and notched four special teams tackles in eight games for the Falcons in 2022. Marlowe has tallied 101 total tackles (67 solo), two interceptions, seven passes defensed and 15 special teams tackles in 55 games (17 starts) for the Panthers, Bills, Lions and Falcons in his career.
