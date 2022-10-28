Legal battle, appeals, judicial rulings add confusion to Hillsborough transportation tax vote

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A series of court filings and judicial rulings has led to confusion over Hillsborough County’s upcoming vote on a transportation tax.

The one-cent sales tax for transportation projects to improve roads, pave streets and pay for more public transportation.

But Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe ruled language on the ballot was misleading. She issued a ruling on Thursday to say an appeal to her ruling by Hillsborough County is not likely to succeed and that the vote should not continue.

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections posted a notice Friday that the issue was removed from the ballot and that votes will not count.

Hours later on Friday, an appeals court issued a stay on the ruling and allowed the vote to continue.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and others are urging voters to continue to vote to approve the tax.

“My word to our community is go ahead and vote on this and then let it be figured out by the courts,” said Castor.

