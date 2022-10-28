ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

fox47.com

DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died...
OREGON, WI
fox47.com

Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater.
WHITEWATER, WI
fox47.com

Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground in order to make a traffic stop.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash

OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a...
OREGON, WI
fox47.com

Cardboard box on grill starts fire on Madison's east side

MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side was started after a cardboard box was placed on top of a hot grill, officials said. Crews were sent to the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from a garage.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Man missing from Verona area since Monday found safe

VERONA, Wis. — A man who had been missing from the Verona area since Monday was found safe Sunday, Verona police said. John Ramseier, 51, had last been seen Monday night in the area of Melody Circle and Melody Lane. Search teams surveyed Fireman’s Park on Friday looking for him but could not find him.
VERONA, WI
fox47.com

Pumpkins can be disposed of in leaf piles in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — If you have unwanted jack-o-lanterns lying around, don’t let them rot away. If you live in Madison, you can dispose of pumpkins along with your leaves and other yard waste. Other plant-based Halloween decor, such as corn stalks and hay, can also be thrown away with yard waste.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Over 8,700 vote in-person absentee in Madison in first five days

MADISON, Wis. — In-person absentee voting opened last week in Madison, and thousands of people have already cast their ballot. The City of Madison Clerk’s Office said 8,741 in-person absentee voters have gone to the polls as of Monday morning. Additionally, of the over 44,000 absentee ballots issued, 34,045 have been returned.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – There are dozens of school referendums facing voters around the state. Some are asking for help keeping the districts operational, others asking for capital project funding, and in Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to...
WAUNAKEE, WI
fox47.com

Urban League of Greater Madison receives multi-million-dollar donation

MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison received a multi-million-dollar donation this week that will give the organization extra resources to provide community-based programming. MacKenzie Scott — a philanthropist who’s given to several Madison-area groups in the past — recently donated $2.9 million to the organization, making...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Badger safety John Torchio named a semifinalist for Bednarik Award

MADISON, Wis. — The Jewelry Thief is looking to snatch his biggest prize yet. Badger safety John Torchio was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. The award is given each year to the best defensive player in college football. Torchio has been...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Alliant Energy Center previews plans for pavilion upgrades

MADISON, Wis. — Alliant Energy Center officials previewed preliminary plans Tuesday for a series of upgrades to two of the facility’s pavilions made possible by a multi-million dollar grant from the state. The Alliant Energy Center was selected in February as one of several attractions around Wisconsin to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Give Back Give Thanks Holiday Food Drive 2022

We are proud to support St Vincent de Paul of Madison with FOX47’s Give Back, Give Thanks Holiday Food Drive. The holidays can be a fun time for many, but for some in our community it is a real time of hardship. Some need help providing a holiday meal for their families, while others may need the basic food and personal hygiene products used in daily routines. Whatever the reason, this holiday season is the time to help those who may be struggling.
MADISON, WI

