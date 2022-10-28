ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Palm Springs returns to Arenas Road with all-star lineup

The much-anticipated Halloween Palm Springs will return to Arenas Road in Palm Springs Oct. 30 from 4 to 10 p.m. This year’s talent will include five-octave singer Ada Vox, star of “RuPaul’s Queen of the Universe” and a finalist from ABC’s American Idol as well as highly accomplished Latin vocalist and dancer for Britney Spears, Christina Aguilar and Katy Perry, the sensational Willie Gomez.

To round out this incredible lineup are American Idol alumni David Hernandez ("Naked Boys Singing"), Mikalah Gordon (host on Channel Q 103.1 FM’s Morning Beat), avant-garde band Jesika Von Rabbit, Probe 7 and audience favorite, the hi-energy female-fueled Pulp Vixen.

This year’s DJ sets have been expanded into two areas with DJ Galaxy (KGAY 106.5 FM), DJ Lisa Pittman (who enjoys residencies in L.A. and Las Vegas), DJ Modgirl (who provides the soundtrack to many high-profile desert events) and DJ Jeffree (Channel Q 103.1 FM) spinning all night on the main stage and in our mobile Channel Q van.

Join the men of cybersocket.com along with Alexander Rodriguez of “On the Rocks” fame and the effervescent Bella da Ball as Master of Ceremonies.

The popular Halloween Palm Springs Effen Vodka VIP Lounge is back and better than ever with a hosted bar that includes Effen Vodka, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Nutrl Hard Seltzer, Jägermeister and more with a dedicated port-a-potty and in and out privileges. Tickets are $75.00 and are available at halloweenpalmsprings.com.

Hocker Productions, a 501(c)(3), is the production company behind Halloween Palm Springs, a free event with a suggestion donation of $10 accepted at each entrance to benefit DAP Health, the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus, Greater Palm Springs Pride and the LGBTQ+ Community Center of the Desert.

“Each year, our talent lineup reflects the diversity in the music industry with a focus on female artists who bring their energetic shows to the desert,” says Jeff Hocker, executive producer, Halloween Palm Springs. "We continue to support Palm Springs based LGBTQ nonprofit organizations as we are passionate about giving back to the community we love."

Registration for the costume contest begins at 6:30 p.m at the information booth on Arenas Road and will end promptly at 7:45 p.m. Registered participants must be in line with their wristband at the main stage no later than 8 p.m.

Halloween Palm Springs would not be possible without the stellar support of the Arenas District Merchants: Hunters Night Club, Streetbar, Chill Bar Palm Springs, Black Book, Dick’s Bar, Lulu California Bistro, Johannes, Division Clothing Store, Bear Wear, Gay Mart, Rough Trade, BIKE, Quadz Palm Springs, I Heart Mac and Cheese and more.

Sponsors also include Effen Vodka, Heimark Distributing (Nutrl, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra), cybersocket.com, Aperol, Channel Q 103.1 FM, Julie Montante’s 420 Bank Dispensary & Lounge, The Standard Magazine, Town Real Estate, Sara Milmet, Andrew Christian, Monster Energy Drink, Jägermeister, Palm Springs Disposal Service, GED Magazine, Gay Desert Guide and KGAY 106.5 FM, Palm Mountain Resort, Mike Thompson RV Super Stores and many more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit halloweenpalmsprings.com.

