ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia deputy charged with illegally selling guns used in deadly school shooting

By Bill Shannon
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgEN9_0iqcqkBN00

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A former deputy sheriff was arrested for illegally selling firearms that were traced back to a deadly school shooting, officials announced.

Samir Ahmad, 29, was taken into custody after allegedly selling two guns to a confidential informant that told Ahmad he was a non-us citizen and could be deported if found with a firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office .

Agents said that the two semi-automatic pistols were traced back to a shooting after a school football scrimmage that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four others, according to USA Today .

Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

The FBI and ATF didn’t say whether Ahmad was involved in the shooting, nor how he got the guns afterward.

When the informant bought the two semi-automatic pistols and expressed concern about being deported over having the firearms, Ahmed allegedly told him “you don’t got to worry about none of that.”

Ahmad was hired as a Philadelphia deputy sheriff in Feb. 2018. On Oct. 19, Ahmad was terminated from employment with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office and arrested by federal agents.

“As alleged, Samir Ahmad abused his authority – to the greatest extent possible – as a sworn law enforcement officer,” said U.S. Attorney for Eastern Pennsylvania Jacqueline C. Romero.

If convicted, Ahmad faces a maximum possible sentence of 15 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarevalleynews.com

District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense

Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

Mount Olive High School teacher sentenced for stalking student

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mount Olive High School teacher was sentenced Monday for stalking a student, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. The Honorable Noah Franzblau, J.S.C., sentenced Tajinder Tung, 51, of Stewartsville to 60 days at the Morris County Correctional Facility as...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark

NEWARK, DE – A 60-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old victim in Newark early Thursday morning. The Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam, who had beaten his victim in the area of Otts Chapel Road at around 1:20 am. “Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body,” the Newark Police Department said. “The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” He was The post 60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police

The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced. Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear. Officials had issued an Amber...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

53K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy