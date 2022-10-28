Read full article on original website
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 31, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Frequent texts from political campaigns are irritating some Alaska voters. Also,...
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 4: “The Weekend”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) After the clunker that was episode three, I was pleasantly surprised to see the quirks and hometown charm that originally attracted me the show back in action. Alaska Daily gave this lifelong Alaskan something she never knew she needed: an Alaska State Fair episode. Holy Palmer Hay Flats, we’re headed to the Valley! I could not wait to see how they portrayed both the fair as well as the residents, who are often the butt of local jokes. Let’s dive in.
Pedestrian deaths are the highest they've been in a decade
The number of Utahns killed in traffic on foot, bikes and other mobility devices like wheelchairs and scooters is higher this year than any in the past decade, according to state data. So far this year, Utah drivers have killed 65 bikers and pedestrians and injured another 184. Pedestrian deaths...
Subsistence users say feds aren’t investing enough in marine mammal research in Alaska
The Indigenous People’s Council for Marine Mammals met in Anchorage this month for a two-day meeting that included federal scientists from agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. IPCoMM members said that the federal agencies aren’t doing enough to manage marine mammal...
Halloween with a chill, November brings snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and many other areas of the state are seeing a chill as the trick-or-treat hours are in play Monday night. The chill will still be there as we start the month of November, along with a chance of snow. It will be a mix of snow and rain for Southeast Alaska.
Give thanks for these great events around Alaska this November
Break out the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and make time for family, fun and community this Thanksgiving. We’ve carved out a list of events that’ll provide a bounty of good times:. • Anchorage’s tree lighting ceremony: Gather downtown to see Santa and his reindeer as they light...
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
WATCH: Wildlife Photographer Has Terrifying Close-Up Encounter With Grizzly Bears in Alaska
This wildlife photographer in Alaska endured a dangerous encounter with a few grizzly bears. World traveler @patrick1carney often takes wildlife photos on his travels, risking his health to get up close pictures of these majestic creatures. On a trip to McNeil River in Alaska, he and his fellow photographers got a little too comfortable with a local group of bears.
Utah writer explores what supernatural stories reveal about human experience
To understand Utah and the people living here, Darren M. Edwards seeks out stories of the supernatural. His latest book, Supernatural Lore of Southern Utah, draws on over 200 interviews to explore the role of the supernatural in local cultures and the human psyche. Edwards does not set out to...
Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
Bob Griffin: Alaska Reads Act is up for the challenge shown by national reading assessment scores
The nation’s report card has been released. The National Assessment of Educational Progress was posted on Monday. Alaska has a lot of work to do. But we do have hope because of the Alaska Reads Act, sponsored by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, passed earlier this year. In the 2022 NAEP...
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest increase in cases of some respiratory viruses — but, so far, it’s nothing like what other states are experiencing. Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said among the viruses on the rise is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Can what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska? — Pt. 2
On October 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance footage of someone walking onto his front yard and ripping out of one of his campaign posters. Then, on October 27th, his surveillance footage caught another incident. Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference. Updated: 17 hours ago. During...
‘My phone is constantly blowing up’: Alaska voters contend with increase in campaign text messages
Are you getting a lot of text messages from candidates running for office? You’re not alone. Campaigns are no longer just using the traditional mailer or TV ad to reach voters. Now they’re increasingly popping up on your cellphone. While campaign workers say it’s a better way to...
The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters
On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
Utah school drinking fountains now being tested to prevent potential lead poisoning
House Bill 21, a bill calling for the elimination of all traces of lead in school drinking water, has been passed by the Utah Legislature. Sponsored by Representative Stephen Hardy and Senator Jani Iwamoto, the bipartisan legislation now requires the testing samples from water fountains in every school across Utah. Traces of lead in drinking water has been proven to cause nervous system damage and serious brain damage, especially when consumed by children.
$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem
We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
