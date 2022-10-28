Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement.
fox47.com
Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground in order to make a traffic stop.
fox47.com
Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools
WAUNAKEE, Wis. – There are dozens of school referendums facing voters around the state. Some are asking for help keeping the districts operational, others asking for capital project funding, and in Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to...
fox47.com
DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died...
fox47.com
Urban League of Greater Madison receives multi-million-dollar donation
MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison received a multi-million-dollar donation this week that will give the organization extra resources to provide community-based programming. MacKenzie Scott — a philanthropist who’s given to several Madison-area groups in the past — recently donated $2.9 million to the organization, making...
fox47.com
Over 8,700 vote in-person absentee in Madison in first five days
MADISON, Wis. — In-person absentee voting opened last week in Madison, and thousands of people have already cast their ballot. The City of Madison Clerk’s Office said 8,741 in-person absentee voters have gone to the polls as of Monday morning. Additionally, of the over 44,000 absentee ballots issued, 34,045 have been returned.
fox47.com
Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox47.com
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a...
fox47.com
Sentencing scheduled for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha parade deaths
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted last week of 76 counts stemming from last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, has been scheduled for mid-November. During a court hearing Monday, Judge Jennifer Dorow set Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and 16, less than one week...
fox47.com
Madison police arrest or cite 20 people downtown during Halloween celebrations
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison may have canceled Freakfest this year, but that didn’t stop people from gathering downtown Saturday to celebrate Halloween weekend. Madison police said thousands of costumed people filled out the streets, and issues were kept to a minimum. Police said they arrested...
fox47.com
Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater.
fox47.com
Pumpkins can be disposed of in leaf piles in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — If you have unwanted jack-o-lanterns lying around, don’t let them rot away. If you live in Madison, you can dispose of pumpkins along with your leaves and other yard waste. Other plant-based Halloween decor, such as corn stalks and hay, can also be thrown away with yard waste.
fox47.com
Alliant Energy Center previews plans for pavilion upgrades
MADISON, Wis. — Alliant Energy Center officials previewed preliminary plans Tuesday for a series of upgrades to two of the facility’s pavilions made possible by a multi-million dollar grant from the state. The Alliant Energy Center was selected in February as one of several attractions around Wisconsin to...
fox47.com
Cardboard box on grill starts fire on Madison's east side
MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side was started after a cardboard box was placed on top of a hot grill, officials said. Crews were sent to the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from a garage.
fox47.com
Teen turns vacant elementary school into haunted house for charity
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Shawn Richardt is just 15 years old, and he turned his now-vacant elementary school into the TNT Terror Haunted House, with all the proceeds going to charity. For Richardt, the journey began in his family’s garage. “We decided to start a haunted house just...
fox47.com
Man missing from Verona area since Monday found safe
VERONA, Wis. — A man who had been missing from the Verona area since Monday was found safe Sunday, Verona police said. John Ramseier, 51, had last been seen Monday night in the area of Melody Circle and Melody Lane. Search teams surveyed Fireman’s Park on Friday looking for him but could not find him.
fox47.com
Give Back Give Thanks Holiday Food Drive 2022
We are proud to support St Vincent de Paul of Madison with FOX47’s Give Back, Give Thanks Holiday Food Drive. The holidays can be a fun time for many, but for some in our community it is a real time of hardship. Some need help providing a holiday meal for their families, while others may need the basic food and personal hygiene products used in daily routines. Whatever the reason, this holiday season is the time to help those who may be struggling.
